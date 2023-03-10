The Swanville Dollars for Scholars is celebrating 35 years this year.

Founded in 1988 by a group of local citizens, the organization has continued to grow in the support for the Swanville School. In the late ’80s funds were raised with coffee cans set out at local businesses and a dinner dance, awarding to all the students around $4,500. These days, funds are raised via the matching scholarship program, charitable gambling, poinsettia sales, school open house meal, tailgating at football games and a mega cash bingo, coming up on March 19.

