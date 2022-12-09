Swanville welcome sign sig

The Swanville City Council voted, Tuesday, to increase the levy by $10,000.

This was the second consecutive year the levy was raised by $10,000. That brings the total 2023 levy to $145,811.25. Of that, $111,00 goes to the general fund, while the remaining is for debt levy services on projects completed in 2009 and 2013.

