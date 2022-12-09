The Swanville City Council voted, Tuesday, to increase the levy by $10,000.
This was the second consecutive year the levy was raised by $10,000. That brings the total 2023 levy to $145,811.25. Of that, $111,00 goes to the general fund, while the remaining is for debt levy services on projects completed in 2009 and 2013.
“With the cost of everything rising — it’s high for the people as well,” said City Clerk/Treasurer Julie Hollermann. “All of our costs are rising, as well.”
The Council also voted to accept the city’s proposed 2023 budget with $436,000 in revenue and $435,000 in expenditures.
“It’s all a guessing game,” said Mayor Sandy Lange. “You never know what’s going to fall apart on you.”
Both resolutions were passed 4-0, with Norman Carlson, Tony Maciej, Lange and John Dragseth voting in favor. Council Member Jim Molitor was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The $10,000 levy amount was unchanged from what was approved in the preliminary budget in September. Lange said the only difference to the budget was the addition of “a little bit more” in local government aid.
The amount set in the preliminary can be decreased when the final levy is approved in December, but it cannot go up. She asked the Council if it wanted to stay at $10,000 or if it wanted to reduce it to $5,000, for example.
“As you see it, would $5,000 be enough this year?” Carlson asked.
She said any increase in the levy would provide “cushion” in the budget if the city had to address an unexpected expense.
“Right now you should have gotten an estimate already saying what your taxes are going to be,” she said. “The levy’s on there at $10,000. If we say right now that we’re not going to go that much, your property taxes should not be that much.”
Carlson asked if either Lange or Hollermann had received any feedback from residents after they got their truth in taxation statements from the county. Both said they had not heard from anyone.
“Well, if everybody’s thinking $10,000, I’d say we should leave it there,” Dragseth said. “But that’s just me.”
Lange gave the Council a head’s up on the fact that its budget work wasn’t done with Tuesday’s decisions. In January, she said they will have to look at whether or not any changes will be made to utility costs, the fee schedule and/or employee wages.
The last time the rates were raised on sewer and water utilities, she said, was in January 2021. Currently, the base charge for sewer is $16.72, plus $6.56 per 1,000 gallons. Water has a base charge of $18.84, with $5.52 added per 1,000 gallons.
“That’s something to think about for our next meeting,” she said.
