Juniors Karley Loven and Morgan Bellefeuille have been selected as this year’s Swanville High School ExCEL nominees.
The ExCEL award, which stands for excellence in community, education and leadership, is a recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities and are model citizens. Every member school of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is invited to nominate one female and one male for the ExCEL Award.
Nominees must be a junior in high school, make satisfactory progress toward
graduation requirements, participate in an MSHSL fine arts or athletic activity,
hold a leadership position in their school and volunteer in their community.
Loven is the daughter of Tanya and John. She has participated in volleyball, basketball and softball. She also has participated in band and the fall play.
Loven is on the Student Council, is junior class president and has been a part of
the homecoming and prom committees. She has also been named Student of the Year for Spanish and English. Loven is consistently on the “A” honor roll as well. She spends time volunteering at elementary basketball practices, Vacation Bible School, Red Cross Blood Drives, and Adopt-A-Highway.
Bellefeuille is the son of Molly and Kris. He has participated in football, basketball, track and robotics. Bellefeuille has been on the Student Council, a class representative and has been a part of the homecoming committee. He is also a member of the Supermileage team in Swanville.
Bellefeuille spends time volunteering at his church, for Boy Scouts, Red Cross Blood Drives, Veteran Memorial Cemetery and Cub Scout camps.
An independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota will select the state ExCEL Award recipient in January. ExCEL winners will be recognized on KSTC-TV (Channel 45) during the upcoming winter state tournaments.
