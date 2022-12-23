Morgan Bellefeuille
Karley Loven

Juniors Karley Loven and Morgan Bellefeuille have been selected as this year’s Swanville High School ExCEL nominees.

The ExCEL award, which stands for excellence in community, education and leadership, is a recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities and are model citizens. Every member school of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is invited to nominate one female and one male for the ExCEL Award.

