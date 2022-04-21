A suspect wanted in connection with a felony level crime in Morrison County was killed in an officer involved shooting in Chisholm, Wednesday.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the name of the suspect or officers involved in the incident. It is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
According to a written statement from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:42 a.m. Wednesday, deputies, along with police officers from Hibbing, Chisholm, Virginia and the Minnesota State Patrol were actively involved in a search for the subject. The suspect was wanted in Morrison County, and they were believed to be in the Hibbing or Chisholm area.
A deputy located the vehicle involved at bout 7:15 a.m. in Chisholm. It was unoccupied at the time. Officers then responded to the 200 block of Central Avenue South in Chisholm.
“Contact was made with the suspect and an officer involved shooting occurred,” reads the statement from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
The report states that life-saving efforts were performed by officers on the scene, along with Chisholm Ambulance and Hibbing ALS personnel. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
No law enforcement officers or first responders were injured in the incident.
As part of its investigation, the BCA will determine if squad car and body cameras captured the incident. The BCA will provide future updates as the investigation continues.
The Record will update this story as information is made available.
