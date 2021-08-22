The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is asking for the public’s input on a road project planned for 2024.
The project would be a reduced conflict intersection (RCI) at the U.S. Highway 10 intersections with both Morrison County Road 14 and Highway 115 in Randall. It will include J-turns, also known as R-cuts, at both intersections at an estimated cost of $2.6 million. The project will be paid for by the state and county.
According to MnDOT’s website, these type of intersections “decrease fatalities and injuries caused by broadside crashes on four-lane divided highways.” This is achieved by not allowing drivers to cross two lanes of traffic when attempting to make a left turn. Instead, they are only able to make a right turn, followed by a U-turn.
The idea was not well received by the public when MnDOT presented the project at a Randall City Council meeting in March 2019.
“There’s quite a bit of talk around town again about the Highway 10 project out here,” said City Council Member Jim Chyba, Wednesday. “I can assure you, it’s not the end of the world. I use these every weekend when I go to the lake. I see tractors pulling equipment and semis, and they can do it.”
Residents of the city received a letter asking them to log onto MnDOT’s website to take a survey about the project. A Facebook post was also created to promote the page, which provides information about the project and a link to the survey.
The survey — which consists of only six questions and a place to leave comments, questions or ideas — is open until Sept. 7. It can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/d3hwy10randall.
City Manager Matt Pantzke said the survey and letters were a way for MnDOT to create public engagement about the project.
“I know they did one of these in Fergus Falls where they sent out letters and did the Facebook post,” he said. “It seems to me that this is probably a more effective way for them to get feedback. If you guys recall, when they came up here and did the live meeting, it was 25-30 people of disorganization, yelling and unhappiness. Maybe this is a better way for them to get fruitful information of people’s actual input.”
When MnDOT initially discussed its desire to adjust the intersections, it was done so because there had been 15 crashes at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 14 since 2004. “A majority” of those were right angle, or T-bone, crashes, which pose an increased risk of severe injury or fatality.
One concern that was brought up about the new configuration at the 2019 meeting was how large farm machinery and semi tractor-trailers could navigate the turns. Wednesday, Mayor Dan Noss said he was informed by someone at MnDOT that, since that meeting, the plans had been amended to make the turns wider.
He added that other residents had expressed concern over pedestrian safety. The plan presented by MnDOT does show an area between the northbound and southbound lanes for pedestrian access.
Ultimately, Noss said it was a state project. The city does not have any say about whether or not it moves forward.
“We have zero control over it,” Noss said. “There’s really nothing that anybody’s going to say or do that will make a difference.”
