A group of old friends who grew up together near Elmdale still gathers on Super Bowl Sundays to watch the game, do a little friendly betting and eat some homecooked Polish food. Of the 10 original members of the group, only three have gone so far. This was the 57th year that they have held their private Super Bowl party and there is no end in sight. Pictured prior to the start of this year’s game are front row (from left): Jeanette Maslowski, Jeanette Bartkowitz, Marge O’Hotto, Jim O’Hotto and Don Biniek. Back row: Betty Brezinka and Ernie Bartkowitz.
A group of 10 classmates and friends from the Elmdale area continues to gather for a fun time together on Super Bowl Sunday.
This is the 57th year that the remaining members are together, with only two years missed in nearly six decades. None of them lives too far from where they all started out in life — near Sobieski, in Little Falls, in Elmdale and in Sartell.
“It’s like a reunion,” said Marge O’Hotto.
“It’s the fun of getting together; we really look forward to it,” said Betty Brezinka.
The group of seven that met this year agreed that they don’t always even care who wins the game.
“But we still clap for every good play,” Betty said.
The original group included Ernie and Jeannette Bartkowitz, Jim and Marge O’Hotto, Don and Marlys Biniek, Don and Jeannette Maslowski, and Alfred and Betty Brezinka Czech. The group lost Alfred Czech in 1984. They lost Marlys Biniek in 2011, and Don Maslowski in 2014.
Six of the group members belonged to St. Edward’s Church in Elmdale while they were growing up. Five of the group went to school together in Upsala. Jeanette Bartkowitz and Jim O’Hotto are siblings.
Their earliest gatherings were at Herbie’s Bar in Sobieski on Thursdays and at the Elmdale Dance Hall on Fridays. From there, it was only natural that they would gather for the Super Bowl, too.
The 10 members gathered for the first two years at Elmdale Liquors. The next year, the house parties started. The Super Bowl party makes the rounds, with different people hosting each year.
The only two years that were missed were 1975 and 2021.
“All those years, we only missed the one year when Jim’s mom died and there was a snowstorm and no one could get out,” said Marge.
They missed the party in 2021, due to pandemic restrictions.
The nature of the party has changed in six decades, however. Memories of gatherings in the early years include a lot more food, staying up much later, and children along for the fun.
“Those were some good ones,” said Jim. “We were a lot younger then and things slow down. There were some beautiful years.”
“In the early years, the kids came along,” Betty said. Her kids remember the parties very fondly and enthusiastically. “They think it is so cool that we’ve been meeting for so long.
“When the kids got older, they stayed home and had their own parties,” Jim said.
“We used to play cards — Smear — after the game until one or two in the morning,” Marge recalls.
“I remember getting home about three or four in the morning and then leaving for work by seven,” Jim said.
“We just don’t stay up so late now, not these old folks,” Betty added.
Jeanette B. remembers one trip home that was notable because of the weather. “There was ice all the way home, going around Rice and Bowlus,” she said.
The gang remembers the very worst game as the 9-16 Vikings loss to the Steelers in 1974. The 1975 party was again dampened a bit when the Vikings lost. But often, who is playing isn’t the biggest point of the day — the group has their own game pool.
“Ernie is our ‘bookie,’” Jim said.
The group chooses their numbers by flipping cards. Sometimes they are paying more attention to their numbers than to the teams.
No party is complete without food, and the group has plenty of that. They used to start with a rather big meal, but that has shrunk a bit as they add years; they just don’t eat as much as they used to.
At this year’s party, the meal featured a Polish Reuben hotdish prepared by Betty. At halftime, they mostly have snacks.
“It’s whatever everyone wants to bring,” Marge said.
After the game, there is dessert and coffee.
“We always have Polish coffee cake with poppy seeds,” Jeanette M. said.
Simply gathering and spending time together is what means the most to everyone.
“We always reminisce,” they agree.
“The Super Bowl parties have kept us going so long,” Jim said. “There is always something to look forward to.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.