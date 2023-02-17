Party on

A group of old friends who grew up together near Elmdale still gathers on Super Bowl Sundays to watch the game, do a little friendly betting and eat some homecooked Polish food. Of the 10 original members of the group, only three have gone so far. This was the 57th year that they have held their private Super Bowl party and there is no end in sight. Pictured prior to the start of this year’s game are front row (from left): Jeanette Maslowski, Jeanette Bartkowitz, Marge O’Hotto, Jim O’Hotto and Don Biniek. Back row: Betty Brezinka and Ernie Bartkowitz.

 Photo by Jennie Zeitler

A group of 10 classmates and friends from the Elmdale area continues to gather for a fun time together on Super Bowl Sunday.

This is the 57th year that the remaining members are together, with only two years missed in nearly six decades. None of them lives too far from where they all started out in life — near Sobieski, in Little Falls, in Elmdale and in Sartell.

Load comments