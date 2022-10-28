Pondweed

A photo provided by the Sullivan Lake Improvement District shows curly leaf pondweed, an invasive species of which there is a little bit in the lake.

 Submitted photo

The Sullivan Lake Improvement District (LID) will keep its assessment on property owners flat in 2023.

LID Treasurer Dean Johnson and Assistant Chair Ken Jensen recently gave their annual report to the Morrison County Board of Commissioners. They asked the Board for approval in keeping the levy at $100, which previously was approved by the LID’s Board of Directors.

