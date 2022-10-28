The Sullivan Lake Improvement District (LID) will keep its assessment on property owners flat in 2023.
LID Treasurer Dean Johnson and Assistant Chair Ken Jensen recently gave their annual report to the Morrison County Board of Commissioners. They asked the Board for approval in keeping the levy at $100, which previously was approved by the LID’s Board of Directors.
“We are sitting quite well with our finances, but we are a little concerned about if the recession comes and how bad,” Johnson said. “If that will affect our gambling proceeds that we receive, we would be in financial difficulties real soon.”
At the current levy, if the LID does not receive any gambling revenue, it will have an estimated balance of $49,275 at the end of 2023. However, that number would drop to $24,890 by the end of 2024 and there would be a shortfall of $493 at the end of 2025.
The $100 levy garners about $26,000 per year for the LID. Annual treatments for curly leaf pondweed, an aquatic invasive species (AIS) are projected at $40,800; $44,880; and $49,368, respectively, over the next three years.
“You did a survey in 2022, correct?” asked Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “When our AIS grant application goes out, you can ask for some treatment money, too. Just so you remember that. You have to tell them that you had a survey done. That’s one of the requirements.”
Johnson said LID Board President Kurt Kocur applies for AIS grant money from the county every year. This year, the LID only had to treat 38 acres for curly leaf pondweed. That was down from years past. But the treatments are not getting any cheaper.
“The pricetag now is about $1,000 an acre,” he said “It is an expensive endeavor.”
When asked by Commissioner Randy Winscher, Johnson said the vote among the Board of Directors to keep the levy amount at $100, it passed, 4-1. He explained, later, that with their LID, they have a representative Board that votes on such measures.
“This year we had one of our residents on the lake, Paul Tschida, was also there,” Jensen said. “He’s also kind of there to see what we’re doing. He’s also part of our talks. He’s got a lot of experience with that. He used to be part of it, of course.”
Johnson added that Tschida was also in favor of holding the amount where it is until there is a little more clarity on where the economy is going.
Commissioner Mike Wilson commended the LID for taking the uncertainty in future years into account when determining its budget.
He added that it’s nice they don’t have to raise their assessments, as some other LIDs are having to do this year.
“We live in a wonderful place, and we’re trying to keep it that way,” Johnson said.
LeMieur asked how the clarity on the water has been this year, as well as if there had been any issues with zebra mussels in Sullivan Lake. Johnson said they have been fortunate to not have any zebra mussels or stony wart.
“Sullivan Lake, I’ve been on the lake since ‘87 and the water clarity is better today than it ever has been in the past,” Johnson said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.