Students could be seen tearing up the lawn near one of the entrances to Pierz High School on the second day of classes.
There was no cause for alarm, however. The students weren’t vandals. They were actually the exact opposite — members of Pat Tax’s landscaping class working on a project to help beautify the school.
“We’re just working to improve the school, make it look a little less flat and brick-like,” said Pierz junior Matthew Hennen, who helped design the landscaping feature, along with classmate Eddie Westmoreland.
The idea was born out of the fall 2020 landscaping class. Fast forward to Aug. 25, Hennen and Westmoreland presented to the Pierz School Board to get its blessing to move forward with the project when school was back in session.
“Me and Matthew are here to talk about how we can do a little bit of landscaping to our school here to make it more appealing, that people want to go here,” Westmoreland said at the board meeting. “Not that they don’t want to go here, but they want to go here more.”
Last year was the first in which landscaping was among the course offerings at Pierz High School. As part of the class, which is part of the agriculture and industrial tech umbrella, students were asked to identify three areas around the school they felt needed some landscaping work. After a class vote, the area around door two on the west side of the building was chosen as the spot that most needed attention.
The class was split into groups of three or four, and each was tasked with preparing and presenting an idea for the area that adhered to the principles of landscape design: repetition, variety, emphasis, scale and sequencing.
Again, the class voted on which design would work best.
“It’s kind of funny, because at that point, it was when George Weber, the superintendent, came up to me and said, ‘We’d really like something to be done in front of door two,’” Tax said. “I said, ‘We’re ready for you.’ I actually brought down the designs, and he was like, ‘OK, this is good.’”
Described as “the leaders” of the project, Hennen and Westmoreland were tapped to take the idea and bring it to life.
Over the summer, they made several trips to Landsburg Landscape Nursery in Brainerd to consult with professionals. At the time, there were three designs that had risen above the rest. The Pierz juniors worked to incorporate elements of each into a workable project that the fall 2021 landscaping students could bring to life.
They had a plan and the enthusiastic blessing from the School Board. The only thing left was to get to work.
“The first day of school we had this slideshow, this paper here,” Hennen said. “We just started measuring and putting spray paint on the ground. Then, the second day, we rented a sod cutter and started cutting the sod out. The third day we had a little trench digger. We cut out a trench and then we started laying bricks. Now we’re putting the fabric down.”
The plan is to give a natural look to the entrance with flowers and plants, which are being purchased at Landsburg. Hennen and Westmoreland were also sure to incorporate the school colors of red, black and white into the overall motif.
Nearest to the building, students in Tax’s two sections of landscaping class will plant limelight hydrangeas that will grow to be four to six feet tall. Next will be red ninebarks to fill the space in front of the taller element. Those will be three to four feet tall.
Next will be some superstar spirea that will turn red. Those will be followed by bobo hydrangeas and daylillies to give a nice splash of green. They are using black edging from W.W. Thompson Concrete Products to go with the overall school color scheme.
“We’re just trying to make it look pretty, make the flow look right so the school seems a little more — I mean, this plan’s compared to a brick wall — but make it more natural,” Westmoreland said. “We add the big plants, these tall hydrangeas are going to be big and presenting. We start big, making our way down to small.”
Each of the two landscaping classes has 20 - 25 students who are all helping with the project. The plan is for the greenhouse classes to help maintain the plants.
That is one of several ways other subjects will be helpful for the project. Many of the others, however, require students to apply lessons learned in other courses.
Tax said to plan out the project, students had to incorporate a lot of math. They had to calculate slope, figure out how many blocks they needed by calculating the perimeter and determine the amount of mulch they would need by figuring out the area and volume of the element.
“There was somebody who took one of the (Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments) last year and they came up to me and said, ‘I know the difference between perimeter and area because of landscaping,’” she said. “What’s kind of fun is, the core classes really have their applications, I think, in the hands-on classes. That’s what I’m most proud of. Yeah, they get a life skill, but even more than that they actually see the lessons that they’re learning in their core classes have applications.”
Prior to this project, Hennen and Westmoreland were pretty limited in their landscaping experience. They participated in a project last year as sophomores, but that was about it.
It has been something new for both of the students, but that is what has made the experience fun for both of them. It has also been rewarding for them to see their idea brought to life.
“It’s pretty cool to see something go from, last year, a bunch of paper ideas hanging on the wall, to in the school presenting it to the Board,” Hennen said. “Now, here we are, the second day of school we were cutting up sod and it’s getting done.”
“It’s one way to immortalize our legacy, almost,” Westmoreland said. “And, if future generations don’t like this, they can just dig it up and put whatever they want in.”
