Forty-three local high school students were selected by their respective school staff and celebrated at a special event, April 20.
The Students of Character Celebration recognized high school juniors and seniors throughout Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties for their quiet leadership, perseverance and dedication to their community, school, and fellow students. Donations from local businesses, organizations and individuals make it possible for each student to receive a scholarship, plus a chance to win door prizes.
Local students recognized during the celebration, along with their nomination, were:
Andrew Chisholm, Little Falls, nominated by Sarah Filippi. “As a part of AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) for four years, Andrew wanted to give back to younger AVID students, so he is now a tutor in the ninth-grade AVID class. He is the ultimate role model: He shows kindness and respect to everyone, makes all feel welcome, and challenges younger students to better themselves as students and people.”
Jaden Marrow, Little Falls, nominated by Karen Warner. “Cooperation and participation are qualities Jaden exhibits on a daily basis. She has two younger, severely autistic siblings at home whom she is often responsible for helping. Despite the stress she encounters with caretaking and homework responsibilities, she always seems to come to school with a positive attitude and prepared to learn.”
Caleb Kuske, Pierz, nominated by Marilyn Keith. “Caleb is a good student and leads by example. He participates in class and encourages others to participate in a positive manner. He challenges himself to excel in academics, as well as participate in the arts and athletics. Caleb shows others that it’s possible to be a well-rounded student with a wide variety of interests and a positive role model setting an outstanding example for others.”
Katie Leidenfrost, Pierz, nominated by Marilyn Keith. “Katie has had to overcome many challenges and obstacles in her life but is always there to help out a struggling peer. She would be the first person to talk to a student who is having a hard time in school or an activity. Katie has been a school leader for many years. This type of leadership she displays and her welcoming personality have helped create a positive culture at Pierz High School.”
Zachary Ellerbusch, Royalton. nominated by Monica Flakus. “As a peer tutor, Zach gives up his free time to work with middle school students and does a tremendous job. The younger students are always so excited to have a senior spending time with them. Zach is patient and encouraging, and students feel more successful after having worked with him. His reputation among the middle school students has spread, and more students are requesting to work with him.
Kaylee Rudolph, Royalton, nominated by Monica Flakus. “Kaylee is a quiet student with a big heart. She lives her values of faith, family, and community by volunteering at church, helping out at school and home, and volunteering to do yardwork for her elderly neighbor. As FFA president, Kaylee is an excellent leader who puts in a lot of time behind the scenes making sure things go smoothly but does so without fanfare or self-promotion.
Bronte Enyart-Martinez, Staples-Motley, nominated by Maggie Borg. “Bronte is naturally and uniquely caring, accepting, and giving to everyone. In school and in the community, she is always fun-loving and cheerful, and it is infectious to others. She will reach out to anyone she sees who may be struggling or having a bad day. Bronte is one who can never walk away from someone in need, and she always puts others’ needs before her own.”
Evan Woodwick, Staples-Motley, nominated by Maggie Borg. “Evan was diagnosed with an autoinflammatory disease that has created some challenges for him. At times, it has affected his ability to attend and participate in school, extracurricular activities, and many leisure things he enjoys. Although this has been tough for him to endure, he has maintained his positive attitude and has turned the challenge into an inspiration to learn more about the disease and help others with the same battle.”
Tyra Powell, Swanville, nominated by Liza Hasse. “Tyra works hard – not for recognition, but to make a difference. She has a mature mindset in setting an achievable plan. Tyra has the ability to work well with others and has served on many committees for her class and the student council. She listens to others’ ideas and tries to include everyone. She will go out of her way to help someone or do something to make their day better.”
Cooper Thieschafer, Swanville, nominated by Jay Loven. “Cooper is a quiet kid, leading more by example than verbally. He is very well respected not only by his peers but also his teachers and coaches. He does whatever is asked of him and is one of the first kids to offer to help. When he’s not helping on the family turkey farm, he enjoys hunting, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling with friends.”
Yasmine Crowe, Upsala. nominated by Gretchen Schleper. “Always reliable and willing to help others, Yasmine has qualities that will take her far. But what stands out most and has made a practical difference in her classes are her positive attitude and determination. She consistently does her best, even if having a difficult day. She has overcome personal challenges and is unstoppable.
Hunter Steuck, Upsala, nominated by Nick Klug. “Hunter has faced many obstacles throughout the years but always overcomes them. One of the most difficult things he faced was in 2020 when his best friend and classmate passed away. Despite his own pain, Hunter was there for his classmates. He was the glue that held his class together and put the emotions of others before his own. He is a genuinely good person and would do anything for anyone.”
