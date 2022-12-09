Pull up a chair and join in or bring the conversation with you as you go about your day.

Whatever works best for you, join us this winter to discuss some of the key issues and questions around commodity crop production facing Minnesota farmers today through the “Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops” webinar series. This live, online program will provide up-to-date, research-based information to help optimize your crop management strategies for 2023. Sessions will be held over Zoom, which can be accessed via your computer, phone or other mobile device, and run from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 11 through March 29, 2023.

Load comments