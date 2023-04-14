Extension sig

As farmers are waiting for soil conditions fit for planting, University of Minnesota Extension is discussing the effect of planter closing wheels on corn emergence with University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension machinery ag systems specialist Dr. Brian Luck.

Which closing wheels provide the best corn emergence? Over 13 site-years Dr. Brian Luck’s team researched which closing wheels worked best in heavy residue or when planting into a living cover crop. In plots long enough (80 ft) so that the 140-170 horsepower tractor could reach and maintain a speed of 5 mph under RTK guidance, Luck’s team tested standard John Deere closing wheels and those manufactured by four other companies (note: no endorsement is implied by mention nor disparagement by lack of mention) that were of interest to the watershed group: Dawn Curvetine, Martin Spike and Yetter Paddle.

