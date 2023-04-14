As farmers are waiting for soil conditions fit for planting, University of Minnesota Extension is discussing the effect of planter closing wheels on corn emergence with University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension machinery ag systems specialist Dr. Brian Luck.
Which closing wheels provide the best corn emergence? Over 13 site-years Dr. Brian Luck’s team researched which closing wheels worked best in heavy residue or when planting into a living cover crop. In plots long enough (80 ft) so that the 140-170 horsepower tractor could reach and maintain a speed of 5 mph under RTK guidance, Luck’s team tested standard John Deere closing wheels and those manufactured by four other companies (note: no endorsement is implied by mention nor disparagement by lack of mention) that were of interest to the watershed group: Dawn Curvetine, Martin Spike and Yetter Paddle.
Using a tractor-mounted, weighted toolbar with seed boxes feeding four row-units, his tractor and 5000 lb planter (capable of providing about 1000 lb of pressure per row) were modified to run an electric seed plate powered by an add-on generator, provide hydraulic down-force and variable depth control, and provide variable pneumatic closing wheel depth and pressure.
One thing the team noticed when using steel closing wheels, was that they needed to be careful with down-pressure settings, particularly if the closing wheels had a spring, to avoid throwing seed back out of the furrow. It is recommended that one double-check behind the planter that down-pressure settings match soil conditions. According to Luck, “No one after-market closing wheel…. in four locations throughout Wisconsin with different soil types made any difference, with no one aftermarket closing wheel performing any better than any other.” Under ideal planting conditions, the team found that the aftermarket steel closing wheels provided 2% better corn emergence than the standard rubber closing wheel.
Closing wheel BMPs:
• Soil types and conditions will impact closing wheel performance.
• Heavier soils require more aggressive closing wheel settings.
• If aftermarket closing wheels are something that you are interested in pursuing, buy a handful to test, rather than purchasing enough for your planter.
• If you are in the market for aftermarket closing wheels, consider ones that have a gauge on them that limits their working depth.
Reminders for planting in 2023:
• Double, triple and quadruple check to make sure that you are getting your desired seeding depth and seed spacing.
• Don’t test your planter only in the farmyard, but rather with your planter in the ground and at speed. Only then check seeding depth.
• Remember that in older planters without the central seed hopper, individual seed boxes will lose weight as you plant and so you may need to increase down-pressure as seed weight decreases.
• Heavier soils will require greater down-force to ensure that the row units maintain soil contact but be sure to not have it set too high or risk side-wall compaction and smearing.
• When inspecting for seed spacing, don’t rely on on-cab gauges. Check multiple rows across the planter width.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.