Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc gave an update, Monday, on the county’s State of Emergency declaration.
During a joint meeting between the Morrison County Board of Commissioners and Little Falls City Council, LeBlanc said, as of Monday, the estimated cost of damage in the county was up to $638,107.48. That includes only damage to public infrastructure, not private property.
The damage occurred when a powerful thunderstorm, May 12, caused widespread damage in the county. The storm brought high winds that left uprooted trees, downed power lines and damage to roads and buildings in its wake.
“I would note in this forum, what I’m happy about is that (Emergency Manager Victoria MacKissock) has a very good relationship and has made contact with all of those other public agencies that are eligible for support through this declaration,” LeBlanc said. “That is, up to 75% of your costs are reimbursed by the state. She has reached out to the school districts and other public entities and is pulling this information together for the state.”
Along with straight-line winds between 60 - 65 miles per hour that wreaked havoc in Little Falls and Little Falls Township, the National Weather Service has now confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Cushing Township.
One, on the east side of Lake Alexander, was upgraded to an EF-1 with winds topping out at 90 mph after it was initially thought to be an EF-0. There was, however, an EF-0 with wind speeds between 80 - 85 mph near Basswood Road, southwest of Cushing.
Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the most significant damage to city-owned property was at the Little Falls Golf Course. He said there were 53 trees lost to the storm, along with several large branches.
“We’re projecting that cost to be about $75,000, just there,” Radermacher said. “However, fortunately, we’ve talked to the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, they’re our carrier for our liability coverage. All of that will be covered by them.”
LeBlanc said the losses eligible to be covered, in part, by the state via the emergency declaration had to be uninsured.
Radermacher said he was relieved to learn the damage at the golf course was covered. Initially, the claims adjuster with whom he spoke did not know if that would be the case. He added that almost the entire $75,000 would be covered because the city has likely already met its deductible for the year.
“For bad things to happen, timing-wise, we were pretty lucky,” Radermacher said.
He said there was also a lot of staff time spent to minimize the impact of the storm. A power outage on the southeast side of town — which lasted about six hours, according to Radermacher — impacted the city’s wastewater treatment plant. There is a backup generator at the plant, but crew members had to take a portable generator out to several of the city’s 19 lift stations to keep them operable.
“They have a portable generator that they move around to different sites to get those functioning, make sure that the water can be pumped up and to the treatment plant,” Radermacher said. “If those don’t, you get sewer backups. We don’t want those claims on top of everything else that we had to do.”
Aside from the golf course, he said there were 18 trees that went down on city-owned property. Fortunately, he said there were a lot of volunteers who showed up to help with the cleanup effort the following day.
As far as structural damage, he said the city was “really lucky” and has not noticed a lot, at least not yet.
LeBlanc said there is still a lot to be sorted out. For example, if a tree on private property falls onto a public road and causes damage, it would not be covered by insurance but would be eligible for emergency funding. All of that still needs to be worked out.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked how that applied to school districts. For example, he said the Little Falls Community School District reported damage to multiple buildings. He asked if that would fall under the declaration, since the district has its own insurance.
“Whatever insurance doesn’t pick up, (they’ll cover) up to a certain percentage,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur.
LeBlanc later reiterated that the projected damage total included only public infrastructure. Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said there is likely a great deal of private property that sustained damage, but would not be included in the estimate.
In other words, the $638,107.48 announced Monday, is only part of the total cost of the storm.
“If you’re looking for a giant total, that’s not it,” Jelinski said.
