A Royalton man was severely injured, Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a crash on Highway 10.
Alan David Schumer, 52, Royalton, sustained “life threatening” injuries as a result of the single-vehicle accident, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The extent and nature of his injuries were not disclosed.
The report states that at about 5:43 p.m., Saturday, July 23, the State Patrol learned of a rollover accident at the intersection of Highway 10 and 68th Street, about two miles northwest of Royalton in Bellevue Township.
When troopers arrived, they learned Schumer was driving a 1998 Buick LeSabre eastbound on Highway 10 near the intersection with 68th Street when, for unspecified reasons, his vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch. It then made contact with the west shoulder, according to the report, turned sharp and traveled across both lanes before entering the median a second time.
“The LeSabre rolled multiple times and came to a rest in the middle of eastbound Highway 10 on its roof,” read the report.
Schumer was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report, and alcohol was not a factor.
The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Royalton Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
