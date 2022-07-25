Crash site

The intersection of Highway 10 and 68th Street in Bellevue Township, circled on the map, was the site of a rollover accident that left a Royalton man seriously injured, Saturday, July 23.

 Image from Google Maps

A Royalton man was severely injured, Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a crash on Highway 10.

Alan David Schumer, 52, Royalton, sustained “life threatening” injuries as a result of the single-vehicle accident, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The extent and nature of his injuries were not disclosed.

