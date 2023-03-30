Minnesota State Patrol sig

The Minnesota State Patrol released the name, Thursday, of a Motley woman who was killed in a SUV versus semi collision in Wadena County, Monday.

The State Patrol reported that Razia Sultana Qureshi, 67, Motley, died from injuries sustained in the crash. She was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Farha Naz, 58, Motley, who suffered “life threatening” injuries, according to the State Patrol.

Load comments