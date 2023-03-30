The Minnesota State Patrol released the name, Thursday, of a Motley woman who was killed in a SUV versus semi collision in Wadena County, Monday.
The State Patrol reported that Razia Sultana Qureshi, 67, Motley, died from injuries sustained in the crash. She was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Farha Naz, 58, Motley, who suffered “life threatening” injuries, according to the State Patrol.
The State Patrol was alerted to the two-vehicle accident at 11:24 a.m. Monday. The crash happened in the intersection of Highway 71 and Leaf River Road in Wadena County’s Leaf River Township. The location is near the Whitetail Run Golf Course, about four miles north of Wadena.
According to the State Patrol, Roman Polusmak, 27, Olympia, Washington, was driving a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia semi truck and trailer northbound on Highway 71. A 2012 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Naz, was heading east on Leaf River Road.
“(The) vehicles collided at the intersection of these two roads,” read the State Patrol’s report.
Naz was transported to Centre Care St. Cloud with serious injuries. Polusmak was not injured in the wreck. All three of the individuals involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts, according to the State Patrol. Alcohol was not a factor.
The State Patrol received assistance at the scene from the Wadena Police Department, Wadena Fire Department and Wadena EMS.
