The Morrison County Board of Commissioners declared the county to be in a State of Emergency, Tuesday, for conditions resulting from the severe storms that hit the county on Thursday, May 12.
After heavy rains and a brief hail shower soaked the area in the morning, between 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. May 12, a line of strong thunderstorms moved through the county. High winds — and even a brief tornado near Lake Alexander — wreaked havoc, causing downed power lines and trees along with damage to some buildings. There were also washed-out roads and culverts that collapsed.
Initial assessments estimate the cost of the damage to public infrastructure in the county at $85,000.
Morrison County Emergency Manager Victoria MacKissock said the damage was widespread, with the west and central portions of the county experiencing the brunt of the storm.
MacKissock said the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Cushing Township, near East Cottonwood Road and Copper Lane on the east side of Lake Alexander. The twister came with wind speeds between 80 - 85 miles per hour.
“The greatest damage we saw was in Cushing Township,” she said.
The city of Little Falls and Little Falls Township also sustained a great deal of damage. MacKissock said the NWS reported straight-line winds between 60 - 65 mph.
The rainstorm that came through earlier in the day also contributed to the disaster.
“(Straight-line winds) wreak havoc,” MacKissock said. “With the rain we had earlier, the ground was saturated. Then the wind just started uprooting trees with the ground being that soft.”
The emergency declaration came at the request of MacKissock at an emergency meeting of the County Board. Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the first in Morrison County since a State of Emergency was declared twice in 2020 — once in January due to a snowstorm and again due to heavy rains in June.
“For each county, there’s a designated state threshold and a federal threshold, and it’s based on per capita that FEMA sets for each county,” MacKissock said. “Ours is $69,720.50. At this time, the initial reporting of $85,000, we’ve met and exceeded that threshold.”
Once a majority of the County Board agrees to declare a State of Emergency, MacKissock can move forward with the process of working with the state to seek financial assistance to help with the recovery. For a state disaster declaration, if the county receives state disaster assistance, 75% of the total amount would be covered by the state, while the county would still pay for 25% of the cost.
The county can not move forward in seeking assistance unless the initial damage estimate reaches or exceeds the minimum threshold set by FEMA.
“Could you remind me exactly who this covers?” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “What I’m trying to say is, I do not believe this covers anyone’s home.”
“Correct,” MacKissock said. “This is public infrastructure. So, it’s roads, bridges, utilities, private nonprofits, school districts — it does not cover private property.”
To determine the initial damage estimate, MacKissock said Emergency Management compiled reports from several entities, including dispatchers and law enforcement. The following morning, she and Sheriff Shawn Larsen went out to conduct the preliminary assessment.
MacKissock said they had an idea of where the concentrated areas of damage were based on reports, so they visited those areas and spoke to township or city officials and utility companies, for example.
“We work with those impacted entities to get their initial estimates on the damage,” MacKissock said.
Commissioner Mike Wilson said, for example, there were a lot of downed power lines and trees in Pierz. The city also lost one of its garages in the storm. He asked if that would be covered by the declaration.
MacKissock said that is something that would be worked out between Emergency Management, the city of Pierz and the state to determine what is covered. The utilities, for example, if they are owned by a rural electric co-op — a non-profit — those would be eligible for funding. Investor-owned utilities, such as Minnesota Power, are not eligible.
The city shop, she said, though it’s a government building, would depend on insurance. All of those specifics still need to be worked out.
“We had 72 hours from a point in time to respond to this, which is why we’re meeting this morning,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “You said the initial estimates of damage were $85,000. How long of a window do we have to assess the damage? Or is that window closed?”
MacKissock said, once the event happens — in this case, May 12 — the state “understands that we’re still in recovery mode.” In other words, crews are out doing an initial public safety recovery effort that includes clearing roadways and ensuring there are no sparking power lines.
Once it is determined there is enough damage to declare a State of Emergency, the county has 72 hours to make that declaration.
Blaine asked if more damage could be found as they move forward in the process.
“The initial damage assessment is just getting those initial figures that are coming in as quick as you can,” MacKissock said. “The state recognizes, FEMA recognizes, that it’s a living document. We’ll work with the state knowing that we have a reasonable timeframe to determine as far as damages.”
She said the state would work with Emergency Management to set those timeframes to complete the final damage assessment, along with coming on site to complete its own evaluation. The state will work with each entity — such as cities and townships — to determine final repair costs.
The Board voted 5-0 in favor of declaring the State of Emergency.
