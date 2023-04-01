The Morrison County Suicide Prevention Cohort is working to open the channels of communication about mental health.
Tuesday, the group hosted its first Mental Health Night at Little Falls Community Middle School. The evening included vendors who offer mental health services within the community, a showing of the documentary film, “Angst” and a panel discussion with social workers, mental health professionals and law enforcement.
“Angst” focuses primarily on anxiety among teens and younger children. Those interviewed in the film discussed the many stressors facing kids today, such as the pressure to do well in school and how that will impact their future, fitting in with their peers and social media. It also discussed both healthy and unhealthy ways both children and adults deal with anxiety.
After the movie, the panel discussion lasted about an hour. It covered a few prepared topics, but mainly centered on questions from the more than 50 people in attendance.
“Anxiety is something that I’m definitely working with on a daily basis with kids,” said panelist Charity Hans, the school based therapist at LFCMS through Northern Pines Mental Health. “It seems the older they get sometimes, the more it is pronounced with the different stressors that come with becoming a teen.”
The first question asked of panelists by Cohort Chair Arlene Selander, who moderated the discussion, was: “Is anxiety on the rise or are we just more aware of it now? Why?”
Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Al Yoder said he thought it was on the rise, largely because of the state of the world. He said that has left adults — parents, specifically — with anxiety, which then impacts their children.
Mental Health professional Therese Meyer said it is important to remember that everyone just went through a “collective trauma” in the COVID-19 pandemic. That left everyone with higher stress levels.
“The other thing that I see happening is, we’re a lot more isolated, as well,” Meyer said. “We spent almost two years isolated in our little pods and now we’re breaking out again and just trying to navigate a world that’s a little bit different than we’re used to.”
In terms of why it’s hard for people to talk about anxiety and mental health, even though it affects the whole community, Little Falls Police Sergeant Derrick Nagorski said he felt it came down to fear of judgment from peers and family.
Hans agreed. Growing up, she said mental health was not discussed in her family. She said society as a whole is more educated about it now, but there is still a stigma and a shame associated with having mental health issues.
She noted that events like the one Tuesday are helpful because they help facilitate conversation, thereby breaking down that stigma.
Meyer said even knowing the signs, such as acting out at school or not going in general, can be huge.
“I maybe connected more to this in the video, but when the idea of a base fear presented on the screen, you could almost feel the room get even more quiet,” said Annalee VanDenheuvel, a social worker at Lincoln Elementary. “When you’re 10 and you can’t describe what that is, you still know. You just don’t have any words to put with it, so it’s hard to tackle.”
“The one line to me that sticks out in this documentary every time I watch it is, ‘Name it to tame it,’” Selander said.
The panel also discussed ways to support somebody who is experiencing severe anxiety. Meyer said anxiety is “one of the most contagious things” people experience. In that sense, it’s important to be able to recognize it in yourself before helping others.
She said validation is also important.
“Nobody likes being told to calm down when they’re upset,” Meyer said. “Being able to say, ‘Hey, I recognize you’re having a hard time,’ or being able to validate their experience, letting them know you get it. It doesn’t mean you have to agree, but just letting them know you get it.”
Logan Swendsrud, a social worker at Morrison County, said people should also be mindful of not “reverting back to what I call ‘the old way.’” That is, not telling someone they need to “figure it out” or “pull yourself up by your bootstraps.”
He said that helps nobody.
They also discussed the importance of not enabling someone who wants to escape their anxiety. For example, if a student is refusing to go to school, even though it can be hard, parents must make them confront that fear and go to school
“The more you can give them the trust and the ability that they’re going to be OK, the better they will be,” VanDenheuvel said.
One topic the group stressed throughout the evening when discussing tips for parents is talking to their kids was open dialogue. Hans said trust can be established by spending one-on-one time together and talking about something as simple as their interests.
“Take an interest in what they’re interested in,” she said. “If they can trust you to listen to the little things, then they’re going to trust you with the big things. If you blow them off, or if you dismiss just the little stuff, they’re not going to want to come to you with the big things.”
They also stressed that parents should be vulnerable themselves around their children. If they model behavior that recognizes and acknowledges what they’re feeling, their children are more likely to see that as more natural and to not feel alone in their own feelings of anxiety or depression.
The panel also discussed panic attacks and how to help someone who is having one. Meyer said the first thing is to recognize it.
“Panic attack is difficulty breathing, heart racing, mind racing, sweating, sometimes shaking, hyperventilating,” she said.
She said there are “lots of different little tricks” to calm panic. One is simply just giving the person space, as their brain is going into survival mode, so getting in their face or bombarding them with questions is only going to make matters worse.
Another is to find a distraction. Meyer said holding ice or eating sour candy are ways to get the mind thinking about something else.
A member of the audience asked the panel what to do if a kid’s response to anxiety is to “fight” rather than “flight.” This can be particularly troubling in a school setting, as it might result in them getting a bad reputation among teachers.
Meyer said recognizing that “is huge.” She suggested communicating that to social workers and teachers at the school, as anxiety can manifest in several different ways.
As a school social worker, VanDenheuvel said parental involvement can go a long way to curbing any potential problems with the adults at school.
“We know you are your child’s first teacher,” she said. “You know them the best. If you can put language to that, we need you as part of the team. We don’t know what you know.”
Yoder said it is important to deal with mental health issues early. Being in law enforcement for 20 years, he said there have been several times he has responded to a call from a parent who is upset because they caught their child using drugs or another illegal substance.
He said, after you start digging, they are probably doing it because of anxiety.
“My suggestion is, we need to deal with it while they’re young as much as possible,” Yoder said. “If you don’t, they will try to deal with it themselves. We see the alternatives, which is sad.”
Another question involved what to do if a child had fallen in with a “bad crowd.” Swendsrud said if the group is vaping, using tobacco, alcohol or drugs, it is an “easy fix” to take care of their anxiety. That is something he sees among both high school and middle school students.
Ultimately, he said that often leads to them having poor coping skills as adults.
“When your young person is hanging out with these other people, they’re almost looking for acceptance,” Nagorski said. “Their anxiety, they’re afraid they’re not going to be accepted by others so they’re looking for anybody that will accept them.”
Another common coping mechanism for those who struggle with mental health is to “push the feelings down” and ignore them. Hans said adults and children are both guilty of that, oftentimes burying themselves in work or another distraction to avoid the negative feelings.
For parents, she reiterated that it’s important to lead by example in showing positive behavior and coping skills.
“If you want your student to open up to you, your kiddo to open up to you, my advice would be to model that behavior,” Swendsrud said. “If the expectation is that your kiddo is supposed to open up and tell you everything and kind of let you in, you better have the guts to do that yourself. I get that’s not easy.”
In the end, he added it’s important for people to advocate for themselves. He said anxiety — whether clinical or not — is something everyone experiences, and it does not discriminate.
Understanding that it is OK to not be OK is a big step in the right direction.
“I think the biggest thing we need to take from this is, we’re not alone,” Meyer said. “I think oftentimes when we start experiencing mental health issues, we feel very isolated; like it’s us versus the world. We all, at one point, will experience difficulties, and just knowing that we’re not alone in it — as parents and as kids — you’re not alone.”
