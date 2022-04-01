The Staples-Motley School Board, during its meeting March 21, took action to schedule the public hearing date for closing the Motley building. This meeting will be held Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m. in the district office.
“There are four rationales that led us to this point,” said Superintendent Shane Tappe. “Budgetary/financial, long-term facilities planning, deferred maintenance of the building and challenges related to educational experiences.”
Tappe said the district’s attorney has outlined the process to close the building as follows:
1. Discussion among administrative staff and facility experts.
2. Discussion among the board, who then schedules a public hearing.
3. Publish notice of the public hearing in the district’s paper of record (Staples World) two weeks prior to the hearing date.
4. Public hearing at the April 11, followed by a board meeting at which time a resolution would be acted upon to close the Motley building.
The district has completed steps one and two of the process outlined above, with step three being the public notice published in the Staples World, the school district’s newspaper of record.
“There is interest in purchasing the Motley building,” Tappe said. “We have been working closely with our legal counsel to ensure we go through the proper process of closing the building before we consider the sale of the building.”
