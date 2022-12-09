St. Francis Music Center presents the St. Francis Orchestras in a Christmas Concert “Sparkling Winter.” It takes place Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel on the campus of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, 116 Eighth Ave. SE in Little Falls.

Everyone is invited to this evening of festive music featuring the three string orchestras at St. Francis Music Center. These orchestras are open to all area string players, grade schoolers through adults from throughout our central Minnesota area.

