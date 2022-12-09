St. Francis Music Center presents the St. Francis Orchestras in a Christmas Concert “Sparkling Winter.” It takes place Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel on the campus of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, 116 Eighth Ave. SE in Little Falls.
Everyone is invited to this evening of festive music featuring the three string orchestras at St. Francis Music Center. These orchestras are open to all area string players, grade schoolers through adults from throughout our central Minnesota area.
The audience will recognize many Christmas favorites such as The Night Before Christmas, Moon of Winter, See Amid the Winter’s Snow, North Pole March and more. The St. Francis Sonata Orchestra and the St. Francis Maestoso Orchestra are under the direction of Melissa VonItter. The St. Francis Chamber Orchestra is directed by Amanda Jansen. Both directors are faculty members at St. Francis Music Center.
The concert will also feature the St. Francis Brass Ensemble and the St. Francis Percussion Ensemble. The St. Francis Community Concert will join the orchestra and brass ensemble for the “Hallelujah Chorus’” from Handel’s Messiah.
The public is invited to attend this free concert. For more information, call the Music Center at (320) 632-0637.
