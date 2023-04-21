St. Francis Music Center sig

St. Francis Music Center will present the St. Francis Orchestras in a spring concert Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Chapel on the campus of the Franciscan Sisters at 116 8th Avenue SE in Little Falls.

Everyone is welcome to this evening of Harmony of the Spheres. This concert theme is inspired by Ava Schieffert, current Music Center student and future employee of NASA. The concert will feature the three string orchestras at St. Francis Music Center. These orchestras are open to all area string players, grade school ages through adults, from throughout our central Minnesota area.

