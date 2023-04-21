St. Francis Music Center will present the St. Francis Orchestras in a spring concert Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Chapel on the campus of the Franciscan Sisters at 116 8th Avenue SE in Little Falls.
Everyone is welcome to this evening of Harmony of the Spheres. This concert theme is inspired by Ava Schieffert, current Music Center student and future employee of NASA. The concert will feature the three string orchestras at St. Francis Music Center. These orchestras are open to all area string players, grade school ages through adults, from throughout our central Minnesota area.
The St. Francis Sonata Orchestra will present Planets in Motion, Jupiter Rising and Twinkle, Twinkle. This orchestra is made up of players of all ages at the beginning of their orchestra journey. The Maestoso Orchestra will perform Lullaby to the Moon, Water on Mars, Star Wars, Drops of Sun and Counting Stars. Both orchestras are under the direction of Melissa von Itter.
The St. Francis Chamber Orchestra, directed by Amanda Jansen, will perform The Inner Planets by Gustav Holst. This is the advanced orchestra at the Center.
Also joining the concert is the St. Francis Brass Ensemble. This ensemble will perform Beethoven’s Three Equali, as well as two more “outer space” pieces. This ensemble is made up of advanced brass players from throughout the central Minnesota area.
The public is invited to attend this free concert.
For more information, call the Music Center at (320) 632-0637.
