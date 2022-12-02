The St. Francis Community Chorale will present a festive Christmas Concert, “Christmas Joy,” Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel on the campus of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.
The St. Francis Community Chorale is composed of adults who love to sing from throughout the central Minnesota area. The Chorale is directed by Barb Stumpf and accompanied by Vicki Spofford.
Songs will include Follow That Star, I Saw Three Ships, Refugee King, Sing We Now of Christmas, Winter is Calling and more beautiful music.
The St. Francis Youth Chorale will also perform several songs with the Community Chorale, including Somewhere in My Memory from the movie, Home Alone.
Also featured in this delightful concert will be the St. Francis Brass Ensemble and members of the St. Francis Maestoso Orchestra. All the groups will join together for the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah. The combination of choirs and instrumental music in the beautiful Sacred Heart Chapel will bring the spirit of Christmas to all who attend.
The concert is free and open to all. The St. Francis Chorale groups are sponsored by a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council through funding.
For more information, please call St. Francis Music Center at (320) 632-0637.
