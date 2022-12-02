The St. Francis Community Chorale will present a festive Christmas Concert, “Christmas Joy,” Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel on the campus of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.

 The St. Francis Community Chorale is composed of adults who love to sing from throughout the central Minnesota area. The Chorale is directed by Barb Stumpf and accompanied by Vicki Spofford.

Load comments