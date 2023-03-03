Join the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Morrison County for their Spring Horticulture Day.
This event will include great horticulture topics, all are certain to learn from. All gardening enthusiasts are welcome to attend this spring workshop, Saturday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. – noon, at Little Falls Community High School..
Sessions include:
Session 1:
Building Soil Health, Dr. Joseph Storlien — Soils serve as the foundation in our gardens and landscapes. Building soil health should be a goal of many gardeners. Improved garden yields, healthy plants and creating resilient ecosystems are some of the many benefits of a healthy soil environment. We will explore the various management practices gardeners can perform each year to boost the health of the soils in their backyard.
New Perennials and Annuals for 2023 with Shelly Boser — Quick rundown of the new plants we will be growing for 2023. Boser will cover sun/shade requirements, soil and water likes, how tall and where to use in containers or gardens. Also, general growing tips, companion plants and of course a few comments on pros and cons of the plants.
Pruning Trees and Shrubs, Pat Tax — Learn about reasons to prune, pruning tools, when to prune and pruning techniques.
Session 2:
Native Plants, What’s all the Buzz About? with Shelly Boser — Focus will be on perennials mixed in a few shrub choices. Most people think of natives as messy looking; Boser can talk you through better choices, how to keep them contained or not, if that is what you are after. Bloom time, basic care etc. will be discussed.
Going “No-till” with Your Garden 2.0 with Dr. Joseph Storlien — Why do we dig? Frequent tilling leads to soil crusting, enhanced erosion, reduced organic matter, degraded soil structure and health. The benefits of tilling a garden are often short-lived and can create more work long term and limit your garden’s potential. Storlien will cover the benefits of why we should till less and how to begin your no-till garden journey. He will share his experiences with his no-till garden from the past several years including new methods adopted in 2020.
Tree Pests and Diseases with Quincy Sadowski — Insects and diseases can be stressful for our trees, but there are several things we can do as homeowners. Extension educator I will talk about managing pests and diseases by addressing the principles of integrated pest management.
Session 3:
Succulent Project with Brittney Hanneken — For our succulent class you will plant moss and arrange a variety of succulents in a 3.5 inch ceramic planter. We will talk all things succulents, from how to grow them what medium to use how much light and how to propagate. The cost is for this class is $25.
Insects, Beneficial and Harmful with Quincy Sadowski — Minnesota is home to thousands of species of insects. Only some of these insects are pests, while others can be beneficial. How can we help support our beneficial insects? Can we manage the pests? This presentation will give a broad overview to the types of insects most often encountered in Minnesota backyards.
Gardening Question and Answer Session – Morrison County Master Gardener panel — Want to have your gardening questions answered by a Master Gardener? Here is your chance to ask questions or just listen to others’ questions.
To register, call the Morrison County Extension office at (320) 632-0161.
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to quincy@umn.edu or call (320) 255-6169, ext. 1.
Quincy Sadowski is an Extension educator for horticulture.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.