Extension sig

Spring is a time for new beginnings, but melting snow and rain can cause flooding.

The snowy winter of 2022-2023 in Minnesota has resulted in high chances for flooding, especially along our major rivers. Just one inch of water can cause thousands of dollars of damage to your home. Extension has helpful information on flood preparation and recovery. (https://extension.umn.edu/disaster-preparation-and-recovery/flooding)

Load comments