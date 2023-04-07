Extension sig

Spring is coming right? As this year’s snow seems to linger, winter stress in our lawns can be more prevalent. One way that stress manifests is snow mold.

There are two different types of snow mold: pink snow mold and gray snow mold, each caused by a different fungus. Snow mold is caused by three types of pathogens: Typhula spp. and Microdochium nivale. Either of the snow mold fungi typically appears within the home lawn as circular straw-colored patches of grass. These patches usually appear matted and are often covered by white, pink, or gray fungal growth, which has a webby appearance. Pink snow mold produces pink-colored spores and pinkish colored fuzzy mycelium while gray snow mold produces sclerotia which appear as dark colored hard bee-bee shaped bodies on the grass blades.

