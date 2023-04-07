Spring is coming right? As this year’s snow seems to linger, winter stress in our lawns can be more prevalent. One way that stress manifests is snow mold.
There are two different types of snow mold: pink snow mold and gray snow mold, each caused by a different fungus. Snow mold is caused by three types of pathogens: Typhula spp. and Microdochium nivale. Either of the snow mold fungi typically appears within the home lawn as circular straw-colored patches of grass. These patches usually appear matted and are often covered by white, pink, or gray fungal growth, which has a webby appearance. Pink snow mold produces pink-colored spores and pinkish colored fuzzy mycelium while gray snow mold produces sclerotia which appear as dark colored hard bee-bee shaped bodies on the grass blades.
The fungi that cause snow mold to develop become active at temperatures near freezing and typically develop under a blanket of snow on unfrozen ground. Snow mold fungi may continue to infect home lawns after the snow melts, as long as conditions are cool and wet. As the temperature begins to rise and the lawns begin to dry, snow mold fungi become inactive. Therefore, there is no need for chemical controls unless there is an area on the lawn where the snow mold appears every year. In severe cases, a preventative application of thiophanate methyl in October or early November may be helpful.
Although the damage from snow mold is seldom serious, we have had years where large areas of lawns are killed. Generally, infected areas are just a little slower to green up. In areas with low mud, gently rake affected areas of the lawn to promote drying and prevent further fungal growth.
To minimize snow mold damage, avoid excessive applications of nitrogen in the fall. If snow mold is common in your lawn, skip the fall fertilizer application. Continue to mow the lawn at the recommended height until it is no longer actively growing. The taller the grass, the more likely it will mat and encourage snow mold. Do not, however, cut the grass shorter than 2 inches. Grass that is cut too short will be subject to winter injury in the event of a cold, open winter.
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to quincy@umn.edu or call (320) 255-6169, ext. 1.
Quincy Sadowski is an Extension educator for horticulture.
