Morrison County currently has 80 licensed child care providers, but there is still a shortage.
Tuesday, Sourcewell Lead Licensing Specialist Michelle Tautjes and Regional Licensing Specialist Alissa Erdrich led the Morrison County Board of Commissioners through a presentation on the state of family child care programs in the county. Morrison County has partnered with Sourcewell for family child care and adult foster care licensing since 2018.
“We initially did it on a part-time basis with one of our staff who had other job responsibilities, and this always didn’t take a priority,” said Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Brad Vold. “It’s been a good fit.”
Sourcewell currently partners with eight counties. Erdrich serves as the licensing specialist for Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties. It has several roles within those partnerships.
Those include regulating family child care, in-home programs. They are required to make one unannounced visit to each provider annually unless it receives a complaint, in which it case it works with child protection to follow up. They also advocate for children, adults and the providers with whom they work.
There are three licensing specialists covering the eight counties through Sourcewell. They have a caseload of about 160 providers each.
Erdrich said, in getting to the 80 current providers in the county, there were six new ones added last year, but the county also lost eight. Through May of this year, there have been five new providers licensed, six have quit, but there are five applicants working to get their licenses right now.
Following the presentation, Commissioner Randy Winscher asked what reasons they tend to hear from those leaving the program.
“I would say children are getting harder,” Tautjes said. “We’re seeing more behavioral (issues) being a big challenge. It’s hard for them to manage that plus doing everything else. They’re the caretaker, they’re the cook, they have to clean. They’re doing it all from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., whatever their hours are. They’re long days. There might be many factors why they’re leaving.”
Vold added that several rules and regulations have been added in recent years that has made licensing more difficult for some would-be providers. HHS Supervisor Melanie Erickson said many of those have revolved around supervision and safe sleep.
The safe sleep rules were a reaction to a rise in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). This can also present challenges to providers. If an infant is used to sleeping on their stomach at home, they’re not allowed to do so while in their provider’s care. That can lead to a lack of sleep and behavioral issues.
Tautjes said those rules and regulations are there for a reason. Licensing specialists do their best to help guide applicants through the process, though it has become an extensive one.
“When I started in day care, it was a page-and-a-half checklist,” Erdrich said. “You went into the home, you checked for those safety items, trainings. Now if we print it out, it’s 52 pages. It’s very cumbersome.”
Sourcewell does offer an exit survey to providers when they elect to leave the child care field. That also helps licensing specialists address any issues or concerns they see popping up regularly.
To help make the licensing process easier, Tautjes said Sourcewell implemented a “self-pace orientation” last fall. That allows applicants to complete their orientation within 24 hours of inquiry so the specialists can get them through the process quicker.
They also offer a mentorship program for new providers. That helps make sure that they understand all of those aforementioned rules and regulations.
“It’s definitely information overload when they start out,” Tautjes said.
Vold added that Sourcewell’s website is also a good resource for anyone interested in becoming a provider.
Each year, a Provider of the Year is named in each of Sourcewell’s eight counties. They are nominated by parents of the children for whom they care.
Morrison County’s 2021 Provider of the Year was Joelle Lucking, of Pierz. This year’s recipient will be announced at the annual conference in September.
Tautjes said licensing specialists are always collecting and seeking information they can use to either improve their services or provide opportunities for providers. Each week, she said they collect information received from different agencies. That includes grant opportunities, licensing changes and more. All of that is then sent to providers in an email once per week.
She said there are also quite a few changes being implemented by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) over the next three years. Most of them are aimed at modernizing those family child care regulations.
The state is also looking at ways to provide training for providers, along with alternative licensing models. This is done mainly by looking at other states to see how Minnesota’s program can be improved to help alleviate the statewide shortage.
“If you could look into the future, or maybe give us an idea of a look into the future on what we can perceive as a potential for new providers out there and opportunities,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “When we look at economic development, this is a big piece of that. A big leg in that stool is having child care for employees out there to enter the workforce.”
Tautjes said DHS is keeping an open mind when it comes to ways to address issues surrounding child care. One fairly new trend is the “pod model.” This allows family child care providers to work outside of their home, but also not work in a child care center.
She said there have been more providers in recent years saying they would like to work outside of their home.
“It’s kind of in between the family child care provider and center-based, right in the middle, where they can operate in a commercial space, they can operate in a church, they can do a new built and operate four programs in one location,” Tautjes said.
Another trend Tautjes noted is that providers tend to not stay in the business as long. Where it used to be common for them to provide in-home child care for 20-plus years, now many are leaving after five.
She said this isn’t necessarily a problem, as long as groups like Sourcewell can continue to recruit new providers to fill those gaps.
“Again, I think there’s a workforce shortage nationwide with child care,” Tautjes said. “... I think it’s something that we’re all going through. I think it’s promising that DHS has more options for providers to apply, whether in their home, outside of their home or (in) a center.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski noted that — though he doesn’t have any children himself — he has heard child care is “extremely expensive.” He asked if there are programs available for parents to help pay for child care so they don’t have to choose between staying home or joining — or rejoining — the workforce.
Tautjes said there is a program called child care assistance through the county. That is based on income eligibility for the parents or guardians. Providers do have a choice, however, on whether or not they accept families on child care assistance.
“We have money available,” Vold said.
Erdrich added that if a program is star-rated through Child Care Aware, there are also grant funds available for families. If a family qualifies, they can receive, typically, between $2,000 - $5,000 per year toward child care costs.
“We’ve done a lot of work on trying to bring businesses to town, these corporations and stuff,” said Commissioner Mike Wilson. “Has there been much talk with any of them about having a day care on-site at some of these businesses where they provide this for their employees? Has there been any discussion on any of that? Or, is that an avenue that you would look at?”
Erdrich said she has not spoken with any businesses that are coming into Morrison County, though it is a concern she’s heard brought up. Oftentimes, she said that comes down to space within the business — if there is room for a child care area aside from the work space.
“I can just see a big incentive for employees to come if they provide day care or something at these places,” Wilson said. “It might be an avenue to think about.”
Tautjes also noted that the city of Little Falls recently learned it will receive $1.5 million as part of a federal appropriations bill to address child care needs within the community. Exact details on requirements surrounding that funding or how it will be spent is not yet known.
Previously, Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher had suggested a facility could possibly utilize the pod model.
“I haven’t really heard the whole plan of what Jon plans to do with those funds, but that’s exciting for your area,” Tautjes said.
