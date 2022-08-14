There was a lot of dirty talk going on in Sobieski, Wednesday.
The Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosted a Soil Health Field Day, where producers from throughout the region were able to get tips from speakers and vendors on how to maximize yields with optimal soil. The event also included a rainfall simulator and breakout sessions on topics ranging from conservation equipment to in-field soil health assessments.
The day began with presentations from industry experts on how producers could get the most out of their soil.
“On the drive up I was thinking about what it takes to cultivate soil health,” said Peder Kjeseth, assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). “I think it’s about on the ground practices, but it’s also really about cultivating partnerships. I think you can just take a look at the sponsors here to see how diverse the interest is in soil health.”
He said MDA relies heavily on partners and producers to help Minnesotans achieve their own goals for their particular production. It also relies on local soil and water conservation districts when it comes to soil certification.
Kjeseth is also the director of government relations with MDA. He highlighted three items that came out of the 2022 legislative session.
“Believe it or not, there were some good things to come out of that,” he said.
He said MDA received $500,000 in funds to start a Soil Health Financial Assistance pilot program, through which it will disperse grants to producers and soil and water conservation districts to purchase or retrofit equipment. He said Minnesota is running one of the only programs of its kind in the country, and he encouraged attendees to provide feedback on how they would like to see it operate.
MDA also received a McKnight Foundation grant for its Climate Smart Farms project. Through that, eligible producers can receive up to $1,000 in grant funding to help implement certain practices on their farms.
Through its partnerships, MDA will also be releasing “A Farmer’s Guide to Carbon Markets” this fall.
“As you know, there’s a lot going on and it’s very complex,” Kjeseth said “We’re working hard on trying to just create a user-friendly kind of map of the opportunities out there. We’re looking at trying to clarify a very complex situation.”
Grant Pearson, a native of Flensburg who currently works for the Stearns County SWCD, is a certification specialist for the Minnesota Ag Quality Certification Program.
His presentation centered on the Water Quality Certification program, through which he is helping work to certify farms which implement and maintain known best management processes (BMP) to protect water quality and soil health. Once a producer demonstrates the required level of BMP implementation, they can sign a certification contract that is good for 10 years.
“A lot of times I’ll get questions from farmers, ‘So, OK, I get in this program, what’s in it for me?’” Pearson said. “The main thing with the program is, we’re really telling the story of farmers that do care about their farms and their resources, and they’re doing their best to grow a very bountiful and healthy food source for all of us. At the same time, they’re protecting their soil and their waters.”
He said there is also a financial assistance grant for the program through the MDA, through which individuals can receive up to $5,000 per year. That, he said, can help pay for about 75% of the implementation cost.
As of Monday, Pearson said there were 1,251 certified farms across the state, totaling close to 900,000 acres. Morrison County SWCD Director Shannon Wettstein added that Morrison County is one of the top counties in the state in terms of farms enrolled in the program.
The keynote speaker was Keith Olander, executive director of the Minnesota State Northern Agricultural Center for Excellence, AgCentric. Olander was previously the dean of agricultural studies at Central Lakes College in Staples.
Olander’s presentation focused on how producers can ensure they can implement environmental improvements while also remaining financially viable.
“As we walk forward, never before have we seen a consumer that was interested in where the product comes from, how the product is produced and what impact it has on the land,” Olander said.
He said there is a large demographic throughout the country and even the world who are “completely removed from production agriculture.” As such, they rely on producers, but also demand they operate in a way that is efficient and sustainable.
On that line of thinking, he said producers have the responsibility to share their story. Namely, they need to tell people that, while they are interested in being profitable this year, they are more concerned with what happens in the future to sustain land for future generations.
“Not always is social media pointing the message in that direction,” Pearson said. “Sometimes the message gets out that we’re only interested in what the profit is this year, and that’s not really the case. That’s really a mindset that we need to work on.”
He said remaining environmentally sustainable while also being financially viable is the true “balancing act.” Producers need to put food on the table, make sure their loans are paid and machinery is in working order. Once those needs are met, thoughts go to issues such as water quality certification, cover crops, carbon sequestration and more.
“It’s just a matter of, how do you make those balance in the process?” he said. “This year, I’d say is relatively easier because we’ve got profitability, at least as it looks to us right now. But in years previous and as we go forward, that’s not always the case.”
Pearson said his farm business management “class” is a one-on-one, student-led educational program, though it is not through a college. The “class” takes place at the producer’s farm, with the whole idea being to look at the individual’s goals, business-wise, and then figure out “what is the cost of production on whatever it is you produce?”
He said they use a software program called FinPack that helps the producer run an assessment of their farm. It determines what their break-even point is and further builds that into a larger database across the country.
AgCentric had 2,300 farms do an analysis, with 30 - 59 of them coming from Morrison County.
The program allows producers to graph viability on a yearly basis. Laying a straight line over the ups and downs, he said, can help show where they need to be in order to afford enhancements such as cover crop implementation or carbon sequestration.
“That’s something we all have to understand, whether we are the producer or we’re working with the producer, there are years this works and there are years it doesn’t,” Olander said. “You have lived that.”
The idea, he said, is implementing something that’s economically viable even in down years. This is particularly important now, he said, because 2023 is a “real question mark” coming off of profitable years in 2020 - 2022.
“If we see fertilizer and fuel where it’s at and we drop 10%, 15%, 20% on commodity prices, there’s going to be some cashflow issues in 2023,” Olander said.
He said the key is to measure and manage, because something that is not measured cannot be managed. In other words a producer must take into account all of their input costs and what might be included in certain enhancements when determining what is viable for them.
There are 90 farms enrolled in his organization’s program right now. It will take the metrics it receives and ask producers why they are more or less profitable than their peers when implementing soil health enhancements.
“It’s just more important than ever that we figure out, what is our cost and how do we go forward?” Olander said. “Particularly when we’re making decisions about, can I do X, Y or Z as it relates to improving my soil health?”
His class has been collecting data using water quality certification. They are able to compare their data against other producers who have certification, and also against those who do not or have implemented other forms of soil health enhancements. There are a total of 94 farms from 42 different counties involved in the study, which is now in its third year, allowing them to create a three-year trend line.
They are now starting the same study with cover crops.
“If you are water quality certified, you are more profitable than your peers,” Olander said. “The question is why?”
The study also takes into account items such as whether or not the producer has livestock and how intensive of a manager the producer might be. That allows them to find correlating factors for success.
“If you’re not measuring any of your data right now, you’re going to have a hard time putting in comparison and managing long-term,” Olander said.
At the outset of the cover crop pilot program, he said they are finding that there are additional input costs that need to be taken into consideration. Those cover crops must be planted, so that’s seed, fuel, machinery wear and tear. However, does that off-set the cost of chemicals or fertilizer?
Those are all questions they hope to answer within the next few years as they work to make farms both profitable and sustainable for future generations.
“The bigger thing right now is, please tell your story,” Olander said. “The people that you can do it easiest with is at the Thanksgiving and Christmas table. The folks around you that you have as relatives, chances are, aren’t a part of agriculture and farming, so you can just tell that story of what you’re doing to improve the land. Sometimes the inherent belief is, you’re for profitability only and the environmental is something aside. I know that’s not the case.”
