The local impact made by the Morrison County United Way (MCUW) has been recognized at the federal level.
Tuesday, Sen. Tina Smith stopped in Little Falls to help the organization celebrate receiving $14,000 in federal grant funding to support the Imagination Library. Available to anyone in the county, the program delivers a free book each month to children ages 0 - 5.
“There is so much good that gets done every day by local community volunteers and organizers,” Smith said. “A lot of times at the federal level, you can just get out of touch with that. What is so great for me is to be able to come to Little Falls and see what’s happening and be able to support that great work. It feels like really tangible progress that gets to be made.”
MCUW Executive Director Meghann Boser said getting support from Smith and fellow Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is a testimony for the support her organization receives locally. It is a recognition of the impactful work MCUW is doing.
“The local donors are the ones who are behind us; they see what we’re doing all of the time,” Boser said. “To get that second level of support just showed us that what we’re doing is important for the community. The community knows it, and now at a different level, they know it too.”
She said the way the funding ended up coming to Morrison County was somewhat of a “fluke.” In 2022, Boser participated in a webinar regarding earmarks for certain initiatives within the federal budget. Steve Taylor of United Way Worldwide suggested those involved in the webinar should reach out to their local Congressional delegation to see what is available for projects on which they were working.
She initially reached out to Rep. Pete Stauber, who helped get MCUW involved in the Library of Congress Surplus Books Program. He also recommended that she reach out to Smith and Klobuchar to inquire about what kind of money was available in the Senate. She did just that, and Boser said they immediately recognized the value the United Way was bringing to Morrison County.
“Through the times of COVID, donor support has been wonderful still,” Boser said. “Although, it’s hard. There were other ways we used to get money, like fundraisers, and we weren’t able to do that. I knew I had to find a way to bridge that gap.”
The Imagination Library has been a project in which the MCUW has participated for several years. However, a few years ago — prior to Boser’s involvement — the organization’s Board of Directors had to make the difficult decision to stop accepting new families, because it could no longer afford it.
The cost per child is $30 - $36 per year and there are currently 926 kids participating.
Once the program was revived, the Board knew it never wanted to go down that path again. As such, it became necessary to find other funding sources. Last year, she wrote the grant request.
“I said, ‘We need to keep this growing,’” Boser said. “Our children list was growing. When I started it was at about 899. In the small two or three years, I saw that we were growing and I saw that we needed to find a way to make sure we keep Imagination Library here. This was our way to do that.”
The importance of the program was not lost on one of its graduates, Boser’s daughter, Hannah Kuschel. A fourth-grader in Morrison County, Hannah said one of the books she received through Imagination Library had a big impact on her life.
She received a book titled, “Betty Bunny Didn’t Do It.” She now has a pet bunny which, naturally, she named “Betty.”
“I don’t remember much, but I remember going to the mail once a month and pulling out a book,” Hannah said. “Then I remember going home and reading it and loving it; putting it on the bookshelf.”
“It’s like getting a present in the mail,” Boser added.
Working with Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS), Boser said they have told her that there are times when they go into a family’s home and the only books are the ones their children received through Imagination Library. Hearing that, she said, reinforces the notion that the program is important.
She said there also is a family she has worked with in which the kids are in foster care. However, their mother routinely calls to make sure MCUW has a current address to send the books.
“I would always say, ‘This is important to you, isn’t it?’” Boser said. “She said, ‘Yeah. It’s the only thing I can keep stable for him.’ Having those books was that important to her. To me, I see it as a book sometimes. But it was more than a book to her.”
Smith is well aware of how important the program is, as well. She said it makes a difference for children to learn what books are all about for several reasons, including building vocabulary and putting down a foundation for learning in general.
She said hearing about the fact it is sometimes only those books present in a home shows how big of an impact the MCUW is making by continuing the program.
“What I really appreciate about the approach that they’re taking is that they are focusing on all children,” Smith said. “They are income blind, so you can get signed up no matter who you are and have the same opportunity. I think that’s really great.”
One misconception about the Imagination Library, Boser said, is that people think Dolly Parton funds it due to the fact her foundation founded the program. MCUW still has to pay for the books, but the partnership with Parton's Dollywood Foundation has been a vital one.
Boser said she keeps a list of local children and families who are enrolled, but the foundation chooses the books and ships them. That last bit in itself would be too large of an undertaking for MCUW — which has just one staff member, Boser.
Local donor support helps MCUW expand its services beyond the Imagination Library. Along with its two other programs, Tools for School and 2-1-1, the local organization was able to help eight nonprofit organizations with funding in 2022. This year, 11 have applied. In January, a team consisting of community members will help MCUW determine what it can give to those organizations.
“The number one thing that I want to make sure the community knows is, we’re thankful for the support they give us,” Boser said.
One of those other programs led by the MCUW, Tools for School, ensures children have everything they need for optimal learning even after they’ve graduated out of the Imagination Library. The initiative provides free school supplies for children in need.
The program started in 2017, when a need became evident in Swanville. In the five years since, it has expanded rapidly. Currently, there are five schools enrolled in the program, which has impacted more than 300 students and 30 teachers from Swanville, Royalton, Little Falls, Randall and Upsala.
Tools for School helps with school supplies before the school year begins, but that support continues throughout the year. Last year, for example, Boser said Swanville came to MCUW with a request for mittens because there were a lot of children in the district who did not have them. They were able to oblige.
“It’s not just about paper and pencils,” Boser said.
The program also is able to help families on an individual basis. Though Pierz is not enrolled, she said a family called last year and said they could not afford school supplies. They were able to make sure those children were ready when school started.
They’ve even helped with more expensive items, such as headphones and graphing calculators for students. They try to get all of the supplies at local businesses, as well, so that the money stays in the community in which the “tools” are being utilized.
“Every school on our list in the last year has asked for headphones,” Boser said. “We’ve been able to help with that. They’re a $10 item.”
This year, MCUW has made another request for federal funding to help with Tools for School. Smith said she looked forward to supporting it.
Smith said she felt the program was “terrific,” because it helps keep children on a level playing field when it comes to education, regardless of their family’s financial circumstance. Not having the same equipment as their peers, she said, can make kids feel isolated and like they don’t belong.
“They’re filling that gap with the Tools for Schools program, which I think is terrific,” Smith said. “They’re also able to fill it in a way, because it’s so local, everything that United Way is doing here stays local. They can be responsive to the individual needs of families in a way that makes sure that, ideally, every kid has the tools that they need to learn.”
