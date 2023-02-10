University of Minnesota Extension is offering small grain workshops across Minnesota in February to address successful small grain management.
Workshops will focus on production agronomics, variety selection, and economics, and will include an open-forum discussion for related topics and on-farm experiences. These events are sponsored by the Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council.
Presenters may vary by location, but all will include Jochum Wiersma, University of Minnesota Extension Small Grain Specialist. Le Center and Slayton workshops will also include Diane Dewitte, University of Minnesota Extension Swine Educator who will discuss research involving organic rye and hog production.
Register for free online by visiting z.umn.edu/GrainUpdate or by calling the local contacts at the workshop you wish to attend. Registration is important for accurate meal count at sites having lunch.
Dates, locations, times and contacts are as follows:
• Monday, Feb. 20 — Rochester, Rochester Extension Office, 140 Elton Hills Lane NW, Rochester, from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., no lunch. Contact Nathan Drewitz at (507) 258-8775.
• Tuesday, Feb. 21 — Le Center, 4-H Family Center, Le Sueur County Fairgrounds, 320 S. Plut Ave, Le Center, from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., with lunch after meeting. Contact Shane Bugeja at (507) 357-8232, register by Feb. 19 for meal count.
• Wednesday, Feb. 22 — Cold Spring, Great Blue Heron, 305 Fifth Ave. S., Cold Spring, from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., with lunch after meeting. Contact Joe Krippner at (320) 980-2915, register by Feb. 20, for meal count.
• Thursday, Feb. 23 — Slayton, Murray County 4-H Building, 3048 Broadway Ave., Slayton, from 1 p.,m. – 4:30 p.m. Join the morning crops program from 9 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., with lunch after. Contact Murray Co. Extension Office at (507) 836-6927, register by Feb. 21 for meal count.
• Friday, Feb. 24 — Benson, McKinney’s on Southside, 300 14th St. S., Benson, from 10 a.m. – noon, and includes lunch. Contact Scott Lee at (320) 760-6129, register by Feb. 22 for meal count.
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to either my email at adam1744@umn.edu or call my desk phone at (320) 255-6169, ext. 3.
Dana Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.
