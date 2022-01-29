An employee at the Morrison County Government Center was presented with a certificate of appreciation, Tuesday, in front of the Board of Commissioners.
Julie Solberg, an account specialist in the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office, was recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty to help a customer, earlier this month.
“The county’s mission — our vision, values — striving to understand, trust is paramount and always doing better, really kind of resonated when I thought of Julie,” said County Administrator Matt LeBlanc, who presented her with the certificate.
He said Solberg’s efforts to help an elderly customer after a recent snowstorm showcased “the type of employee that we brought into the county’s team.” At the time of the incident, she did not do so thinking she was going to be recognized.
LeBlanc said a customer had come into the building to take care of some business and, at some point, came across Solberg. He told her about the sidewalks, the snow and the weather outside. He described to her his experience getting into the building.
“She didn’t hesitate,” LeBlanc said. “Not for one minute, not for one second. She took action. Striving to understand and doing better. (She left) her position as an account specialist in the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office, and takes this gentleman and escorts him back out to his car. She made sure he got there safely.”
After helping to ensure the man got back to his car, she went back inside the building and put in a work order with maintenance to address the snowy, slippery conditions outside.
LeBlanc said her actions were “one step above.”
“This might be a small act of kindness, but it’s impactful,” he said. “So much so, that at a church service afterward, this customer found one of our commissioners and made mention of it. It made a difference.”
LeBlanc said he was happy to have someone like Solberg working for the county. After being presented the award, Solberg said the gentleman she assisted was a family friend, though she would have done it for anyone.
She said not only did it make her feel better knowing he got back to his car safely, but she appreciated the conversation they had on the way.
“Again, you could have, like many do, sat in your seat, not done anything and said, ‘Well, have a nice day. Watch your step,’” LeBlanc said. “But you took it a step further.”
The Board also gave recognition to Bob Backberg, who is retiring from his position of developmental disabilities social worker within Morrison County Social Services.
Social Services Director Brad Vold said Backberg had been with the county since 2017, but served in a similar capacity with Crow Wing County during the previous 27 years. Vold described Backberg as “an exemplary employee” who has had to deal with some tough situations during his time with Morrison County.
“We’re sorry to see him go, but he is going on to do something that is even more special, and that’s to take care of his grandson,” Vold said.
