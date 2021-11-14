A Fort Ripley tow truck driver was injured Saturday, when he and another driver were struck by a vehicle south of Riverton in Crow Wing County.
Cory Gregory Kyllingstad, 35, Fort Ripley, received non-life threatening injuries as part of the three-vehicle crash, according to the Minnesota Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol responded to the crash at about 5:19 p.m. Saturday. The report states Kyllingstad’s 2014 Ford F550 tow truck was facing west near the intersection of Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 59 as it was loading a 1996 Ford F250 pickup driven by Trevor Nelson Vian, 21, Baxter.
A 17-year-old juvenile male from Deerwood was westbound on Highway 210 in a 1994 Chevrolet GMT 400. Upon seeing the tow truck and pickup on the side of the road, he pressed his brakes and attempted to slow down. Due to the slippery conditions of the roadway, however, he slid into the Ford F250.
Kyllingstad and Vian were both outside of their vehicles and were struck. Both were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby with non-life threatening injuries. The juvenile driver was not injured.
The driver of the 1994 Chevrolet GMT was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor in the incident, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Minnesota Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Crosby Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.