The location of a proposed community recreation center in Little Falls was discussed in further depth with the Little Falls City Council, Monday.
Early concepts are for a 95,000 square foot facility. It could include an indoor track, up to four full-size basketball courts — which could also be used for volleyball, tennis, soccer, pickleball, etc. — an elevated walking track and four meeting spaces.
The project would be paid for by a half-cent local option sales tax in Little Falls. Residents will have a chance to vote in the November 2022 general election on whether or not they agree to having the tax imposed for the purpose of paying for the community recreation center.
“With all of the discussion about the proposed location and a lot of the feedback that we’ve received, I think it’s important that we kind of have this opportunity to rehash the exercise what we did when we were exploring locations back in 2019,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had this at the table.”
John McNamara of Wold Architects and Engineers presented to the Council an overview of the criteria that were looked at when locations were being explored. He also discussed the four sites that were the focus of those conversations, and how each fit in with the established criteria.
The site that Radermacher has described as “ideal” is a portion of what is referred to as the “school woods” — a 14-acre parcel just east of Little Falls Community High School. The project would use about half of that space, with the other seven acres left for its current use as an outdoor learning area.
That location has received a considerable amount of pushback from residents who don’t believe any of the woods should be cleared to make way for the community rec center. In that location, the school would partner with the city. It would be a community recreation center owned by the city, but the district would be a major user of the facility.
“Some of the criteria that we had talked about really revolved around trying to get to some more objective thoughts related to what might be a good location for the community center,” McNamara said. “When you really talk about sites, it really has a lot to do with the criteria that we have here.”
The criteria included cost, size of the site, accessibility from major roads, ease of access to other amenities and natural features in town, access to public utilities, safety and security, expansion space and more.
The four sites explored were the school woods, a piece of land owned by the city south of River Rock Townhomes — part of which is currently slated for a new apartment complex — a privately owned piece of land south of Walmart and a city-owned parcel off of Haven Road near the Belle Prairie Soccer Complex. Each had pros and cons when it comes to the criteria spelled out by the city and Wold staffers.
In terms of the school woods, McNamara said the location’s proximity to the school — as a partner — was a positive factor. It also is easily accessible from highways 10, 371 and 27.
The community center would likely be built on the “westerly” side of the site, according to McNamara.
“(We’re) trying to preserve as much of the existing site as possible for some of those outdoor activities,” he said.
Site two is the largest of the proposed sites at 58 acres. Even with the apartment complex going in, there would still be ample space for the community center, with room to expand.
The third location is the smallest at about eight acres and is situated among some other developed parcels. It is between 16th Street Northeast and 18th Street Northeast. The land is privately-owned, however, which would likely mean the cost would be driven up by the purchase of the property.
“From an access side of things, it certainly is a viable site,” McNamara said. “A building would fit in that area, but it would require improvements. Of the sites, this is probably the smallest of the sites as it relates to the idea of potential expansion of that facility.”
The last site is a 33-acre, city-owned parcel off of Haven Road, just south of Prairie Drive. McNamara said the focus was to put the facility on the southern side of the property, though there are multiple ways development could be approached.
As they worked through possible locations, McNamara said they tried to create criteria that could be ranked in an objective way so to find what the best fit would be for the community.
“A good exercise would be, as a group, to go through and look at each of these sites and, either as a group or individually, kind of rank how you believe the site meets or doesn’t meet the criteria that we set out for that,” he told the Council. “That would give you kind of an idea as far as what your ranking might be for which of these sites would best meet the needs for the city, long-term.”
He said those involved in the planning process went through the same exercise, which is how they determined that the school woods would best meet all of the criteria.
Following the presentation, Council Member James Storlie asked about the possibility of the community recreation center going on a parcel in the industrial park on 18th Street Northeast, north of Walmart. He said he believed that property “checked a lot of boxes” laid out in the criteria.
Radermacher said there are city-owned parcels out there, but it is a “really good area” for future development in the industrial park.
“We’ve had conversations and indications that, if things are going really well for Barrett (Pet Food Innovations), other suppliers or secondary business folks are actually intrigued about relocating or expanding services in sites around here,” he said.
“The number one thing we have to look at is, what is the community going to approve through the vote?” Storlie said. “That’s what we have to look at.”
Further, he believed traffic would be “a total mess” if the facility was built at the school woods site.
Council President Brad Hircock said a stoplight on the north end of the road would help traffic flow in and out of the area with ease.
Mayor Greg Zylka added that an important point in his mind was access for the schools. He said this was because they’re going to be “50/50 users of it.” Busing people to other locations would be difficult, he said.
“Easy access of all the gymnasiums in that same area, to me, would also be important,” Zylka said. “And, thank goodness if it’s so busy that we might run into one traffic problem. To me, that’s what we need in this community. We need to continue to grow.”
Radermacher reiterated that the school woods site seemed to be ideal from the time it became an option in January 2020, though it did not come without its challenges. The latter was the case with all of the properties explored, though.
Ultimately, he said he wants to start public meetings soon to discuss not only the location, but also elements proposed to be included at the community center. It eventually has to be put into one package to go on the November ballot.
He said nothing is “firmly set in stone,” but they’re getting closer to dialing in on the information they need to relay to the public so residents can make an informed vote.
“The last time we did this in 2018, it ultimately didn’t pass, but it was really close,” Radermacher said. “One of the most common feedback pieces that I heard from people that voted against it was that they didn’t know what it was going to be or where it was going to be. I think we want to try to get as close to that answer as we can.”
Prior to McNamara’s presentation and the ensuing discussion, two Little Falls residents gave public comment in support of the school woods location.
Doug Dahlberg said he didn’t believe anyone had talked to the current users of the school woods.
“I’ve seen a lot of information about people who don’t actually live in the city, who seem to have a strong opinion about it,” he said.
He read a pair of letters he said he received from science teachers at the high school, Bill Mushel and Reid Bellig.
Reading the letter he said was from Mushel, Dahlberg said the community recreation center in that location “seemed obvious” because of how many students would benefit from it being built on that site. He also said the 3.8 acres the city would provide to complement the existing woods would be “a perfect piece of land.”
“If the school is to be the facility’s prime tenant, it must be within walking distance,” Dahlberg said, reading from Mushel’s letter. “PE classes, sports teams, need to get there and be back in a reasonable amount of time. Busing kids somewhere makes no sense economically or when considering class time restraints.”
Further, Mushel wrote that all of the arguments against the site were “emotional in nature.” He understood the attachment to that land, but felt emotions ought to be left “at the door” when dealing with taxpayer money.
“That area is used differently than it was used when Doug Ploof was a teacher here,” Dahlberg said, still reading Mushel’s letter. “Shouldn’t the ones currently using the area be able to make decisions regarding its use, just as Doug did when he was a teacher here?”
Reading from the letter he said he received from Bellig, Dahlberg said the school woods site would “serve the greater good” for both students and the community.
“The number of students that would benefit from the rec center being built there would far outweigh the number of students that utilize the school forest,” he said. “We still have two ponds, a native prairie, half of the original site where the rec center would be built and the new 3.8 acres of land south of the high school. As a life science teacher at the high school, I’m fully in favor of using that site.”
Kris VonBerge also advocated for that site, on behalf of Visit Little Falls. She said it would be “a great asset” to the community to be able to host conferences and conventions at the facility
“If you have a convention and they have a bid into the convention, they want to know what kind of facility you have and where the lodging is close to that facility,” VonBerge said.
To close the evening’s discussion on the topic, Zylka said he would support whatever the majority of the Council chooses, as far as a site. The most important thing, he felt, was getting the facility built.
“I think we need full support for this thing to pass,” Zylka said. “If we’re going to have, ‘If I don’t get my way and it’s not going to be on the one that I want.’ I think that has the capability of doing damage. If the one I want isn’t the best place and the Council votes that way, I will support it 100%.”
