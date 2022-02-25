One vote was all it took to deny a request to move forward with a public improvement project, Tuesday.
A request from Little Falls City Engineer Greg Kimman to approve the $611,634 project on Gayle Drive received a 6-1 vote from the Little Falls City Council. However, the resolution required a seven-eighths vote to pass since the petition received by the city did not meet the threshold of 35% of impacted residents to require a five-eighths vote, which is typical of resolutions before the Council.
City Commissioner Jerry Knafla was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, meaning all seven of the present members had to vote in approval for it to pass. Council Member James Storlie cast a vote against, effectively killing the measure.
The vote was to complete a project that would bring city utilities — sewer, water and stormwater — to the 13 households on Gayle Drive. A resident petitioned the city to hook into public utilities when they complete a new home they are building.
The sticking point for several residents who spoke against the project during Tuesday’s public hearing was the amount they would be assessed. The city was asking to collect $301,894 in assessments for the project while picking up the other $309,740.
Residents with their own septic systems would not have to hook up to the public sewer until their system fails, and assessments on their property taxes would be deferred until that point.
“Similar to other projects in the Riverwood area where they already have a well, they already have a septic system that’s operational,” Kimman said. “We recognize that there’s an investment for that, so we’d be recommending that the assessments would be postponed until they hook up to those utilities, which would basically set them off to the side until they hook up. It could be a year, it could be five years, it could be 10 years.”
The vote came after six residents who live on Gayle Drive spoke out against the project at a public hearing. They all expressed displeasure about the tax hikes they would experience once they had to connect to the public utilities and start paying their share of the assessment.
Jamie Sunder said her existing drain field as well as her sprinkler system is in the area surveyors had marked for construction. She asked who had to pay to re-route the sprinklers, and whether or not Kimman could guarantee her drain field would not be damaged.
Kimman said the sprinklers would need to be removed from the 66-foot right of way that is used by all utility providers; city, gas, cable, etc.
“If all of us have to move our sprinkler systems and have to pay somebody to come out and re-route all of that, then the people who are wanting this should have to pay for everybody to re-route their systems, or the city should have to pay for it,” Sunder said.
She added that the system was installed prior to her purchasing the home. Therefore, it was a previous owner who would have installed it in the right of way.
Kimman said homeowners install the sprinklers in the right of way at their own risk. It is an issue he said is common whenever the city works on a public improvement project.
Regarding the drain field, he said the city and any crews working on the project would work with homeowners to identify existing infrastructure to make sure it is not damaged.
“The problem some of us have as homeowners out there, I have over a 300-foot dig from the road to my house in order to get sewer and water in,” said homeowner Mike Rakow. “I will have to remove my sidewalk and my front step. My basement is all finished. I’d have to jackhammer the floor up or remove my steps. So, I get the cost of what you’re already charging me to put this in now, or later or pay, plus the digging fee to install this, plus to rip up my basement, repair my sprinkler system.
“We’re looking at a pretty good cost,” he continued.
Reegan Bird said he moved into his home on Gayle Drive two years ago. He got a statement in the mail estimating his assessment would be $17,000, which would amount to about $1,500 per year over 15 years at 4% interest.
He said his home cost him $232,000 and he already pays $4,200 in property taxes, meaning if the assessment kicked in, he’d be nearing $6,000 per year.
“Does that make sense to anybody?” Bird said. “This project is way too expensive for something we don’t need, and I oppose.”
Sunder came back to the podium and said her assessment was between $17,000 and $18,000. To get utilities from the stub at the property line into her home would cost another $20,000.
“At that point, it doesn’t seem feasible to me to even think about hooking up,” she said. “Part of the reason that we moved out there was with the understanding that we weren’t on city water and we were not going to be forced to hook up.”
Kimman clarified that sewer is the only utility residents are required to connect to once their existing system fails. If someone’s well fails, for example, they can drill a new well and not hook up with city water, if they so choose.
Bird questioned Kimman’s description of hooking into the sewer line as “optional.” He said as long as there is a stub there, “it is no longer optional as soon as we have a failure.”
Kimman said they would have to hook up regardless. Even without the presence of a sewer system in the area, a resident whose septic failed would need to petition the city to install utilities at that point. That would trigger the same process all over again.
“So, no matter what, at some point, I’m going to have 15 years with $6,000 a year taxes is what you’re telling me with this?” Bird said. “That is insane. How is the price that high?”
Bobby Loukinen, another resident of Gayle Drive, asked Kimman if there was a creative solution that would help ease the financial burden on those who are impacted. He asked if the new homeowner could just install a septic system in the area, rather than hooking up to public utilities.
Kimman said the city’s current assessment policy states that homeowners on the left side of the street pay 33% of the project cost, the people on the right pay 33% of the project cost and the city pays 33%. With the Gayle Drive project, that number was actually reduced to 25% for residents on each side of the street.
He added that the fact assessments are postponed at no interest until residents hook into the utilities was one way the city does try to ease the burden on taxpayers.
Following public comment, the Council also held a lengthy discussion on the matter. Council Member Frank Gosiak asked if a homeowner could just fix their septic system if it were to fail rather than petitioning the city to have sewer installed.
“City code does not allow that,” Kimman said. “We just spent $20 million on a wastewater treatment plant to treat sewage. That’s what it’s for. If their septic system fails, the intent is that they would hook up to city sewer at that point.
“It’s not getting cheaper,” he added. “I’ll tell you that. We saw the prices from last year to this year, and it’s going to keep going up.”
Storlie asked what would happen if the request failed and one of the current residents had a septic failure. Kimman said they would have to pump their system until the sewer was available, which could take as long as a year from the time of a petition to project completion.
“The city has an obligation to give people water and sewer when they build a house,” said Council Member Raquel Lundberg. “It’s our obligation to do that. I think it’s a great compromise that the City Council came up with in the past year that, if you don’t need it, you don’t have to pay for it. At the time that you need it, it’s available for you, and then you have to pay for it.”
Mayor Greg Zylka asked Kimman what would happen if the request did not pass. Kimman said the property owner currently has a temporary holding tank, but he wasn’t sure how the situation could be handled long-term. He said keeping a holding tank permanently was not an option.
“The systems out there, I don’t know to what degree, are starting to fail, which is why we did Oak Street last year,” said Council Member Leif Hanson. “Somebody sold their house, the septic system didn’t pass inspection and so we had to do the same thing for Oak Street. They might be good now, but they’re failing out there.”
