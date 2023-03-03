Cattle

Cattle at feed bunk

 Photo courtesy of K - State Extension

One of the largest expenses for a dairy is the feed bill.

Each Holstein dairy cow consumes approximately 50 pounds of dry matter daily to meet her milk production needs. Of her total mixed ration, typically 50-60% are ensiled forages. Many dairy producers put up silage or baleage after harvest and feed this part of the ration daily without another thought. Just like a silage bunk or bag will differ in moisture or crude protein from year to year, feeding practices and that feed analysis might be worth further examination.

Load comments