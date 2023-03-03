One of the largest expenses for a dairy is the feed bill.
Each Holstein dairy cow consumes approximately 50 pounds of dry matter daily to meet her milk production needs. Of her total mixed ration, typically 50-60% are ensiled forages. Many dairy producers put up silage or baleage after harvest and feed this part of the ration daily without another thought. Just like a silage bunk or bag will differ in moisture or crude protein from year to year, feeding practices and that feed analysis might be worth further examination.
Throughout the year, dairy producers send silage samples to feed labs to better understand the quality of what they are feeding their cows. The nutritive value of the silage coming out of the field is impacted by both crop factors and management factors. Crop factors that impact the quality of silage include moisture content, buffering capacity and sugar content. Some common management factors that are important to monitor during harvest include chop length, silo packing speed and silage pack density. The silage that has been stored can continue to change over time. To continue feeding high-quality silage, producers should monitor management factors such as silo feed-out and silo management during storage. These crop and management factors impact each other and the quality of the feed that arrives in the bunk during both the ensiling and long-term management of silage.
In mid-winter, little can be done to alter silage moisture content, chop length and packing speed that occurred during ensiling. Steps that can be performed to monitor and maintain silage quality include managing how silage is fed out and the silo itself. Creating and maintaining an anaerobic (no oxygen) environment with low pH limits the activity and growth of spoilage organisms. However, exposure to even a small amount of oxygen allows yeast to grow. Yeast converts organic acids and residual plant sugars to carbon dioxide, water and heat. This results in silage pH increasing which allows bacteria, yeast and molds, once inhibited by the acidic environment, to grow. These organisms consume nutrients and produce heat. To collect the highest quality silage from a silo or bag, the daily removal rate must be kept ahead of aerobic spoilage. This delicate balance can be navigated by sizing storage structures to forage needs. The removal rate is determined by environmental temperatures and the density of the silage mass, which affects the rate at which air permeates the forage.
Next week, we will continue our discussion of maintaining silage quality for cattle diets in Minnesota. Information for this article was obtained from Penn State Extension.
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to either my email at adam1744@umn.edu or call my desk phone at (320) 255-6169, ext. 3.
Dana Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.
