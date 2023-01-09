Humane Society sig
Photo by Zach Hacker

A former executive director of the Morrison County Animal Humane Society (MCAHS) accused of stealing from the organization received a continuation for her Rule 8 hearing, Monday.

Ashley Ann Siegler, 33, Little Falls, was officially charged in November 2022 with one count of felony theft of more than $5,000. She was charged for allegedly using more than $10,000 of the nonprofit’s money for her own personal use between April 1, 2022 and Sept. 26, 2022. She is accused of writing checks from the MCAHS account for personal purchases and making fraudulent online purchases from the organization’s account.

