A former executive director of the Morrison County Animal Humane Society (MCAHS) accused of stealing from the organization received a continuation for her Rule 8 hearing, Monday.
Ashley Ann Siegler, 33, Little Falls, was officially charged in November 2022 with one count of felony theft of more than $5,000. She was charged for allegedly using more than $10,000 of the nonprofit’s money for her own personal use between April 1, 2022 and Sept. 26, 2022. She is accused of writing checks from the MCAHS account for personal purchases and making fraudulent online purchases from the organization’s account.
Monday, she was scheduled for a Rule 8 hearing in front of District Court Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel. During a Rule 8 hearing, the defendant has an opportunity to enter a “guilty” plea. Doing such would move the case into pre-sentencing and, eventually, sentencing. If the defendant chooses not to enter a plea, an omnibus hearing is scheduled.
During her initial appearance in December 2022, Siegler was denied a public defender, as Judge Wetzel found her to be financially ineligible. The fact she was yet to retain an attorney was the basis for Monday’s continuance.
“Do you intend on hiring a private attorney?” Wetzel asked Siegler, during the appearance, held via Zoom.
Siegler said she did, though she was yet to retain one because she had not “found one that could commit.”
As such, Wetzel asked Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle, who was sitting in for Kristyna Anne Stavish, lead attorney for the prosecution, if she objected to a continuance. She did not.
Wetzel said the Rule 8 hearing would be continued for “a few weeks.”
“That will give you time to confer with an attorney,” she told Siegler. “Understand?”
Siegler acknowledged that she understood.
A date for the continued hearing had not been set, as of Monday afternoon.
