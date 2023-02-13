A former director of the Morrison County Animal Humane Society accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the organization was back in court, Monday.
Ashley Ann Siegler, 33, Little Falls, had her case set for a “non-speedy omnibus hearing,” by Morrison County District Court Judge Leonard A. Weiler. Monday’s appearance was a Rule 8 hearing, during which a defendant has the option to enter a “guilty” plea, or request an omnibus hearing.
Siegler, was officially charged in November 2022 with one count of felony theft of more than $5,000. She was charged for allegedly using more than $10,000 of the nonprofit’s money for her own personal use between April 1, 2022 and Sept. 26, 2022. She is accused of writing checks from the MCAHS account for personal purchases and making fraudulent online purchases from the organization’s account.
Prior to Monday’s appearance, Siegler appeared in court without representation from an attorney. District Court Judge Anotinette C. Wetzel denied her request for a public defender, on the grounds that she did not meet financial requirements.
Monday, she was represented by J. Matthew Holson from the Law Offices of Kenneth L. Wilson, in St. Cloud. Holson told the Court he had not yet received discovery from the prosecution, as he had filed his Certificate of Representation only three days earlier.
“We will get that discovery to Mr. Holson,” said Assistant Morrison County Attorney Kristyna Stavish, lead counsel for the prosecution.
In that case, Holson just asked for a non-speedy omnibus hearing. Weiler said a date for one will be set. As of Monday morning, the date has not been announced.
