Humane Society sig
Photo by Zach Hacker

A former director of the Morrison County Animal Humane Society accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the organization was back in court, Monday.

Ashley Ann Siegler, 33, Little Falls, had her case set for a “non-speedy omnibus hearing,” by Morrison County District Court Judge Leonard A. Weiler. Monday’s appearance was a Rule 8 hearing, during which a defendant has the option to enter a “guilty” plea, or request an omnibus hearing.

