Humane Society sig
Photo by Zach Hacker

A former director of the Morrison County Animal Humane Society accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the organization made her first appearance in Morrison County District Court, Tuesday.

Ashley Ann Siegler, 33, Little Falls, was officially charged in November 2022 with one count of felony theft of more than $5,000. During Tuesday’s appearance in front of District Court Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel, the charges against her were reiterated. A Rule 8 hearing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

