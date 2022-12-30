A former director of the Morrison County Animal Humane Society accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the organization made her first appearance in Morrison County District Court, Tuesday.
Ashley Ann Siegler, 33, Little Falls, was officially charged in November 2022 with one count of felony theft of more than $5,000. During Tuesday’s appearance in front of District Court Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel, the charges against her were reiterated. A Rule 8 hearing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
During a Rule 8 hearing, the defendant has an opportunity to enter a “guilty” plea. Doing such would move the case into pre-sentencing and, eventually, sentencing. If the defendant chooses not to enter a plea, an omnibus hearing is scheduled.
The charges against Siegler stem from her time as executive director at MCAHS. Specifically, April 2022 through September 2022. In late September, a member of the nonprofit organization’s Board of Directors was notified by its bank that one of its accounts had a negative balance.
After looking into the matter, it was found that Siegler had allegedly been using the MCAHS account for personal use. The fraudulent purchases and cashed checks to herself resulted in a loss of more than $10,000 to the organization, according to the criminal complaint.
During Tuesday’s appearance, Wetzel denied Siegler’s application for a public defender. Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said such a ruling is made when a defendant’s income exceeds the guidelines for appointment. She represented herself during the first appearance.
After the hearing, Siegler was officially booked into the Morrison County Jail. However, she immediately made bail and was released. She was granted release with conditions that she remains law-abiding, makes all court appearances, makes and maintains contact with an attorney and more. Her release without conditions was set at $6,000.
If convicted, Siegler faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.