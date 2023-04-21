Ashley Ann Siegler, 33, Little Falls, entered a plea of “not guilty” Monday, in Morrison County District Court.
Siegler is a former director of the Morrison County Animal Humane Society (MCAHS). She is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the nonprofit while working for the organization. In November 2022, she was formally charged with one felony count of theft, at a value of more than $5,000.
During a brief hearing held via Zoom in front of District Court Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel, Monday, Siegler’s attorney, J. Matthew Holson from the Law Offices of Kenneth L. Wilson in St. Cloud, entered the plea of “not guilty.” He also said Siegler was prepared to waive her right to an omnibus hearing.
“We would ask that the matter be set for a pre-trial settlement conference without regard to time,” Holson said.
With no objection from prosecuting attorney Kristyna A. Stavish from the Morrison County Attorney’s Office, Wetzel agreed to the request. She said all prior terms and conditions of Siegler’s release will remain in place.
Wetzel also noted that Siegler’s next appearance will be in person. She then asked Siegler if she understood.
“Yes,” Siegler said.
Siegler was scheduled to appear for a settlement conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, but Holson requested a continuance because he will be in trial for another case that day. Wetzel granted the continuance, and a new day had not been set when this edition of the Morrison County Record went to press.
Siegler was charged for allegedly using more than $10,000 of the organization’s money for her own personal use between April 1, 2022, and Sept. 26, 2022. She is accused of writing checks from the MCAHS account for personal purchases and making fraudulent online purchases from the organization’s account.
According to the criminal complaint, the Little Falls Police Department began investigating the situation after it was contacted by an official from the MCAHS. The reporting party told LFPD they had noticed some “irregularities with their finances,” and they suspected an employee had stolen some funds.
Siegler was terminated from her position as director of MCAHS — which she had held since January 2022 — in September 2022 due to suspicion that she was stealing funds.
The financial irregularities came to the Board of Directors’ attention when an employee from Pine Country Bank notified them that one of the organization’s accounts had a balance “in the negative.”
The officials from MCAHS reportedly confronted Siegler with the allegations of theft, and she allegedly acknowledged misconduct. She was subsequently terminated from her employment.
If convicted, Siegler faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine.
