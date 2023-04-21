Ashley Ann Siegler
Courtesy of Morrison County Sheriff's Office

Ashley Ann Siegler, 33, Little Falls, entered a plea of “not guilty” Monday, in Morrison County District Court.

Siegler is a former director of the Morrison County Animal Humane Society (MCAHS). She is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the nonprofit while working for the organization. In November 2022, she was formally charged with one felony count of theft, at a value of more than $5,000.

