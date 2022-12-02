A former director of the Animal Humane Society of Morrison County has been charged with stealing more than $10,000 from the organization.
Ashley Ann Siegler, 33, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of theft.
According to the criminal complaint, in September, the Little Falls Police Department was contacted by an official from the Animal Humane Society of Morrison County in Little Falls. They indicated that the Humane Society had noticed some “irregularities with their finances,” and suspected an employee had stolen some funds.
An officer met with officials from the Humane Society at the Police Department. The report states that they told him Siegler had been the executive director of the organization since January 2022. Officials said they terminated her employment due to suspicions that she was stealing funds.
According to the complaint, the Humane Society reported to having two accounts, a checking account and a money market account, both through Pine Country Bank. Siegler had access to both accounts during her tenure as executive director.
At the end of September, Humane Society officials allegedly received information from the bank that their account balance was “in the negative.” When looking through their financial statements, they noticed suspicious transactions.
According to the report, it appeared Siegler was writing “numerous checks” to herself and cashing them. It also allegedly appeared that she was using the Humane Society credit card to make purchases from Pampered Chef and Amazon for personal reasons.
The officials reportedly confronted Siegler with the allegations of theft, and she allegedly acknowledged misconduct. She was subsequently terminated from her employment.
Humane Society officials went through their accounts and, according to the report, it appeared that from April through September, Siegler had made a number of fraudulent purchases and cashed checks to herself, resulting in a loss to the organization of more than $10,000.
On Oct. 19, an officer made arrangements to meet Siegler at the Police Department in order to take a statement. According to the complaint, she arrived at the interview and “acknowledged that she had messed up.”
The report states that she told officers she was “suffering from numerous health issues and family issues and was not in a good frame of mind.” She allegedly admitted to writing checks to herself from the Humane Society account, and that she redeemed the checks and put the money in her own personal account.
She also allegedly admitted that she had made personal purchases on Amazon and Pampered Chef. Siegler told officers that she should not have done these things and that she knew it was wrong when she was doing it, according to the report.
If convicted, Siegler faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine. Her next appearance in Morrison County District Court is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
