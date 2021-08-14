Bunny ears, the loop-de-loop, squirrel and the tree — there are several ways parents have tried over the years to teach children how to tie their shoe laces.
Shoe Sensation in Little Falls is hoping to help both children and their parents by offering shoe tying lessons.
“It’s nice for the kids because it gives them a chance to learn to tie their shoes in a little more of a fun setting,” said Mariah Kubik, Shoe Sensation store manager. “It also helps the parents because it keeps the kids entertained while they get some some of their school shopping done. And, it’s just one less thing for them to worry about.”
The classes are being offered at 1 p.m. each Sunday through Aug. 29 at Shoe Sensation, 1924 First Ave. NE. Kubik said more events could be added if there is interest. To participate, parents are asked to call (320) 632-0725 ahead of the session they want their child to attend. Kubik said walk-ins will only be taken if space allows. Each lesson lasts 30 minutes to one hour.
The idea to host shoe tying lessons came from Assistant Manager Pam Clark, according to Kubik. She said Clark had the idea after noticing she had been helping a lot of children tie their shoes recently. With school just around the corner, both Kubik and Clark thought hosting lessons would be a great opportunity to connect with the community.
This is the first year the program has been offered. Though she couldn’t say for sure if the idea was unique to Shoe Sensations in Little Falls, Kubik said she had not heard of such lessons taking place elsewhere.
“When we are helping kids out, we’ve had a lot of parents who said, ‘They can’t tie their shoes just yet, so they need velcro or slip-in styles,’” Kubik said. “This just opens up the availability for the different shoes the kids can get. And we really enjoy doing it.”
Kubik said the most common area that trips kids up when attempting to tie their shoe laces is the “loop-de-loop.” She relates. It was what she said gave her problems when she was trying to learn as a child. Over the years, she’s also learned that some kids are visual learners, while others do a better job with hands-on lessons.
“We will keep teaching them until they’ve got it,” Kubik said. “We say an hour, but if someone needs more time, we will keep working with them.
“We also have noticed that some kids tend to do better if someone else is teaching them, other than their parents,” she added.
Both Kubik and Clark are available to help with classes, and room remains during each of the remaining Sundays in August. Kids also get to pick what shoes they want to practice on from those available in the store.
After they finish the lessons, the children will be awarded a certificate with their name signifying that they have mastered tying their shoe laces.
“Any chance we can give people to get out of the house and do something fun, we want to do that,” Kubik said. “Right now, any chance to get out of the house is nice.”
