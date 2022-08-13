County health

From left: Brad Vold, Sarah Pratt and Carmen Genske of Morrison County Health and Human Services talk to the County Board on the overall health of residents, Tuesday, in Little Falls.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) is utilizing a state grant to improve the overall health of county residents.

Tuesday, Sarah Pratt and Carmen Genske of HHS gave an update to the County Board of Commissioners regarding activity through the Statewide Health Improvement Program (SHIP). The funding comes from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) through its Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Grant.

