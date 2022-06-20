The suspect in a burglary at Gaffke's Auto Repair in Randall can be seen in this still image taken from surveillance footage. Anyone with information on the suspect or the burglary is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (320) 632-9233.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary that occurred Saturday, at a Randall business.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday, it received a report of a burglary at Gaffke’s Auto Repair, which is located on Sunwood Lane in Randall.
At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a male subject entered the business through an overhead door located on the east side of the building, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Several tools were stolen, including a Milwaukee Sawzall and impact driver.
The suspect also stole a black, 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer that has a gold pinstripe down both sides and a Randall Fire Department sticker in the back window.
The suspect is a white male, who has some type of marking — believed to be a tattoo — behind his left ear, reports the Sheriff’s Office. He also appears to have a tattoo on his left forearm.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the possible identity of the suspect is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.
