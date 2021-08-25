The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information regarding a break-in at a Little Falls business early Tuesday morning.
According to the Sheriff's Office, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect can be seen on security video entering Heartland Tire through a service door on the east side of the building. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-11 to 6-0 tall, average build. He was wearing black clothing and a gray backpack at the time of the burglary.
The business reported that cash was stolen from the register. The case is still under investigation.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance if they witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Heartland Tire during the timeframe listed. Anyone with information can call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at (320) 632-9233.
