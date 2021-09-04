Sheila Bergren is an American.
Though the Little Falls resident and reporter at the Morrison County Record has lived and worked in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, that wasn’t the case until Aug. 25. That is the day on which she traveled to St. Paul for her Naturalization Ceremony.
A native of Sweden, she joined 69 other immigrants from countries all over the world to officially take her Oath of Citizenship. A judge explained one last time prior to the oath what rights they were all entitled to as Americans.
Though Bergren renounced her Swedish citizenship, she is now able to enjoy all of the rights of U.S. citizenship, including the right to vote and even just to say she is an American.
“I can also say it still feels surreal to be an American,” Bergren said. “It’s been such a long journey that it’s almost hard to believe this chapter in my life is here. Also, as an immigrant, you are not allowed to make any claims that you are an American if you have not been naturalized. That can be grounds for denial of applications or even worse, deportation. So, over the years, I was always so careful not to utter those words, even if it was simply singing along with those particular lyrics in a song, such as in ‘Proud to be an American.’ I reckon it may take some time to get used to it. But I am proud. I love this country. I love the Constitution.”
Guided by interests
Bergren spent her childhood in Uddevalla, Sweden, where she and her family lived in the country. A self-described “horse freak in school,” much of her time was spent competing in show jumping competitions with her horses and hanging out with her best friend, a German shepherd named Lotta, who she received as a gift on her 9th birthday.
Early on in life, she wanted to be a jockey when she grew up.
“I realized I was going to grow too tall, and I liked food too much,” she said.
She was also a fan of the Nancy Drew book series, which made her decide she wanted to be a private investigator. But, when she was 12, a major crime in Sweden prompted her to pivot again, now dreaming of becoming a prosecutor.
She recalled reading a news story in which three young men, ages 17, 18 and 19, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl before stabbing her several times with a screwdriver and leaving her for dead. The girl survived, but the perpetrators all received less than 16 months in prison — one only received probation.
“I was so appalled by the injustice, so that’s why I wanted to be a prosecutor,” she said. “I wanted to fight for them. I wanted to make a difference somehow.”
Meanwhile, she got her first actual job at 14, working as a groom for a harness racing driver.
As a teenager, her experiences continued to shape her. She developed an interest in environmental technology, which led her to major in the field at Uppsala University in Uppsala, Sweden. Her goal was to pursue a career in environmental law, which combined her desire to fight for justice with her interest in the environment. That passion was fostered by the opportunity to study under Staffan Westerlund, who, Bergren said, was the top environmental attorney in Sweden at the time.
It was also during her time in college when she first dipped her toes into the world of journalism. Her stepdad was a politician, so she had a background in the inner workings of that world. The college newspaper assigned her to cover politics.
“I enjoyed writing for the school newspaper, but journalism was never something I really aspired to,” she said. “Truth be told, I never thought I was a good enough writer for it.”
‘It wasn’t going to happen’
Bergren’s life took a major turn in 2001. Her older brother C.J. was studying at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He came home for spring break, and the siblings ended up taking an impromptu trip to Italy.
It was during that trip when he first suggested that his sister, who was then 20 years old, get a summer job in the United States so they could be closer. Though it was a fun topic of discussion, eventually they went their separate ways — Bergren back to Sweden and her brother back to the U.S. for school.
Unbeknownst to her, C.J. placed a job wanted ad online highlighting her experience working with and training horses.
“I didn’t even know that he put it on,” Bergren said. “I figured it was just something we had talked about and it wasn’t going to happen. Then, suddenly, a month later I get an email form him saying that, ‘Oh, by the way, here’s a list of people who want to hire you.’ I’m like, ‘You did what?’”
Among a lengthy list of potential employers, a ranch in central Minnesota stuck out. She made plans to come work there in the summer, but life had other plans. The summer job didn’t pan out and Bergren stayed in Sweden. But, she wasn’t working at the time, so she came for a visit in the fall. She ended up staying for three months.
Eventually, she applied for employment authorization with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). She was approved and came to the U.S. to work at the ranch and begin building a life of her own.
“I had to apply yearly, and it was always nerve-racking whether or not they would approve it,” she said. “By then I had also established a home here and later, also had two daughters, Atlanta and Savannah.”
Putting down roots
Bergren was eventually promoted to co-director of the ranch, and becoming a permanent resident of the United States became one of her goals. However, as a single mother, the application and biometrics fees were barriers that kept her from going after her green card.
During her time with the ranch, she continued to broaden her horizons professionally. She was trained how to do payroll and general bookkeeping. That opened another door for her when, in 2007, she began working as an executive administrator for a machining company.
It provided enough stability she was able to begin pursuing a degree in private investigation and criminal justice online through Penn Foster College. It also provided her the income she needed to apply for permanent citizenship, meaning she would no longer have to receive employment authorization on an annual basis.
“In 2011, I applied to become a permanent resident,” Bergren said. “As before, it was quite nerve-racking, outright scary in a way, because you had to make sure that you submitted everything correctly. One simple mistake can be used as a reason to deny the application. I definitely prayed about it.”
She was called in for an interview and, though nerve-racking, it went well. Bergren said it usually takes weeks, sometimes even months, for the USCIS to give notice on an application.
There was a lot on the line. If approved, she would be able to live and work in the United States as a permanent resident for as long as she wanted. That card has to be renewed every 10 years.
“God answered my prayer for speedy approval — I found out the next day by checking my online case status it had been approved,” Bergren said. “I was super happy to become a permanent resident. It was a huge relief.”
Going on Record
In April 2015, Bergren’s employer was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. He died one month later. The death hit her hard, and she was, for the first time in the U.S., unemployed.
She applied at several places, received several interviews and even call-backs, but nothing seemed to work out. She only had one week of eligibility remaining for unemployment assistance when she recalled seeing an advertisement for a reporter position at the Morrison County Record.
“I don’t know,” Bergren said. “I was just drawn to it, and I remember thinking, ‘Why not?’”
Despite an interesting hiring process in which any clips of her previous work were written in Swedish, she eventually got the job. She began training “from the ground up” with current Record Editor Terry Lehrke. Bergren credits Lehrke with being able to help her tailor her natural abilities as a writer to a journalistic style.
“Turns out, it was the best decision I could have made,” she said. “I love this job, love meeting new people, hearing their stories and sharing them with others. In many ways, it is a way of preserving history.”
Goodbye, Sweden
In 2019, Bergren had been living and working in the United States for about 18 years. All the while, her biggest link to her home country was her mother.
Despite the distance, she and her mom wrote each other nearly every week. She also visited her daughter in Minnesota every other year, staying for 85 days at a time.
In December 2019, Bergren’s mother died after suffering a major heart attack on Thanksgiving Day. She and C.J. made the trip home to arrange for the funeral and clean out her apartment.
“That was the hardest on me,” she said. “I have lost several people in my life, but losing Mom has by far been the worst. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of her or miss her. There are so many things I want to tell her.”
Taking that trip, however, gave Bergren the final nudge she needed to apply for full U.S. citizenship. Though it had always been a dream, the money along with other factors had kept her from going after it.
Now, the only person that made Sweden really resemble “home” was gone.
“Returning back to Sweden and with Mom gone, it felt like there was nothing left for me in Sweden,” she said. “The only family I have left there are two aunts and a couple of cousins. While we stay in contact on Facebook, Minnesota is my home. It’s also where my heart is and has been for a long time.”
Becoming American
In 2020, Bergren sent in her N-400 application for naturalization. It seemed like the right time, as her life in the states was coming into even greater focus.
She was in a job she loved and, in August 2020, she married Mike Bergren. Along with Atlanta and Savannah, Mike also has two children, Maci and Rilee.
“I love them as if they were my own children,” she said.
As the matriarch of a newly-blended family and learning how to make that work, she didn’t even really have time to fret about her application.
“Although I was a little nervous about it, I didn’t really have much time to think about it,” she said. “Work and home life has kept me busy.”
The process normally involves an in-person interview, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a backlog in applications. On July 13, she completed her interview via video chat with a USCIS field officer in El Paso, Texas. She had to prove her English speaking ability and answer civics questions.
“You simply prepare by studying a lot, such as how the government is set up, the different branches, the history and dates of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and more,” Bergren said.
After the interview, she started checking online daily to see the status of her N-400 application. Though she didn’t immediately receive notification of approval, she knew the verdict was a good one when she read that a notice of the day, time and location of her oath ceremony had been mailed out. She received the notice in the mail a few days later.
Just a little more than a month later, she was on her way to the RiverCentre in St. Paul to make it official.
“I love seeing the American flag,” Bergren said. “To me, it means freedom. I thank God for this. I couldn’t have done it without him, or my faith in him. I am also very thankful for all of my friends and family, who have been so supportive throughout this. It means the world to me.”
