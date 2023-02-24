The Women’s Business Alliance, a program of the Entrepreneur Fund, in partnership with the Women’s Leadership Fund and the Initiative Foundation is hosting the 2nd annual She Leads pitch event to support the ideas and needs of women entrepreneurs in Central and Northern Minnesota.
She Leads is an event that pairs an entrepreneur with a small panel of local women small business owners and experts who provide instant feedback and counsel on the entrepreneur’s business idea or challenge. It will take place Thursday, April 13, at Arrowwood Lodge in Baxter.
Local entrepreneurs are encouraged to present at She Leads if they are:
• A business owner or aspiring business owner who wants feedback about an idea or plan;
• A leader who wants to take the business in a new direction; or
• Experiencing a business challenge they can’t solve alone.
Women who present will gain helpful insight from local individuals with expertise in finance, legal, marketing, leadership and business. Entrepreneurs will have access to tips on presenting effectively at She Leads and will be connected with a wealth of local entrepreneurial resources.
She Leads is a non-competitive, no-pressure event with no formal investor pitching.
“I had the best experience as a woman entrepreneur,” said Tricia Schleper, owner of Schleper Coaching, who presented at She Leads last year. “I got to present what my business is and get feedback on where I am and how to get to where I want to be. I am so thankful and encouraged and grateful for their time, expertise and generosity.”
There is also a general admission option for women in business who don’t plan to pitch, but want to attend the “Elevate Your Business with Less” keynote and connect with fellow business owners.
