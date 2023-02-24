Initiative Foundation sig

The Women’s Business Alliance, a program of the Entrepreneur Fund, in partnership with the Women’s Leadership Fund and the Initiative Foundation is hosting the 2nd annual She Leads pitch event to support the ideas and needs of women entrepreneurs in Central and Northern Minnesota.

She Leads is an event that pairs an entrepreneur with a small panel of local women small business owners and experts who provide instant feedback and counsel on the entrepreneur’s business idea or challenge. It will take place Thursday, April 13, at Arrowwood Lodge in Baxter.

Load comments