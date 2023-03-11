It will be a busy road construction year in Little Falls.
City Engineer Greg Kimman went over the street improvements scheduled for 2023, Monday, with the City Council. On top of finishing the Fourth Street Southeast project that began in 2022, the city also plans to do extensive work on 18th Street Northeast, along with a bevy of slurry seal and restriping projects.
Kimman said the first order of business will be to finish up Fourth Street Southeast. The next big project will be a multi-faceted job on 18th Street Northeast.
“If you’ve driven that road, you know it needs some love right now,” Kimman said.
From Highway 27 to County Road 259, the city will complete a mill and overlay to resurface the roadway. They are also looking to install a motorized portion of the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST) along the east side of 18th Street Northeast
Regarding the latter, Kimman said he is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to get those plans approved. He did not have a bid date for the project yet, but said he and his staff are hopeful to get it done in 2023.
They are also looking to do crack sealing and microsurfacing — slurry seal — on all or portions of 14 different streets.
Kimman said those projects will take place on Second Street Northeast; Third Street Northeast; Second Street Southeast; Seventh Avenue Southeast by the hospital; a block of Fourth Avenue; two blocks of Third Avenue Southeast; Florence Avenue; Elizabeth Street; Seventh Street; Eighth Street; Ninth Street, by the high school; Seventh Street Northeast; Eighth Street Northeast; and a little bit of Ninth Street Northeast.
They are planning to bid that project on March 14, so it will be available for Council approval at its next meeting, March 20.
“We’re also looking at doing our pavement markings,” Kimman said. “Some of our roads — our busier roads — the markings have faded quite considerably, so we’re looking at getting those freshened up and replaced.”
Marking projects are slated to take place on 10th Street Southwest; Sixth and Eighth Street Southwest, between Highway 27 and Fifth Avenue; Lindbergh Drive North, between Highway 27 and the city limits; First Street East, from Eighth Avenue up to 13th Avenue; First Avenue Northeast; First Avenue Southeast; Fifth Avenue by the high school up to 11th Street and then stopping at Highway 27; Ninth Street on the east side by the high school; and Riverwood Drive from Haven Road, “just to the edge of the corner where it seems like that paint has worn away from folks going around the corner,” Kimman said.
He said that project will be bid out, March 28. He will bring it to the Council for approval in April.
“Greg, approximately, on a per-block basis, how much more expensive is it to do a mill and overlay as opposed to a slurry seal?” asked Council Member Leif Hanson.
Kimman said he didn’t have an exact number, but it was “quite a bit more.” He said the mill and overlay lasts longer, but he estimated it is three to four times more expensive than microsurfacing.
Hanson said he asked because, though the street he lives on was sealed a few years ago, “it still smells.”
“It does?” Kimman said.
“I don’t know,” Hanson said. “We’ll find out here in a couple of months when the snow melts and the sun comes out.”
Kimman said, when the city is looking at different pavement treatments, what type is applied often depends on underground utilities. If the utilities are in fairly good shape, he said they’ll look at doing a mill and overlay or a reclaim.
In those instances, he said it makes more sense to grind up the blacktop that’s in poor shape and put down a “decent mat.”
On roads where the city is looking at doing an improvement project for underground utilities in the near future, it goes with the short-term, cheaper option. For example, he said the city will likely be working on the utilities on Fifth Street within the next few years. In that case, microsurfacing makes more sense.
“It will get ripped up, probably within five years or so,” he said.
In terms of 2022 projects, Council Member David Glaze asked if Circle Drive was completely done, or if there is more to do yet this spring.
Kimman said some of the concrete driveways could not be completed before the end of the 2022 construction season. As such, they poured blacktop to get the residents through the winter and will go back and replace it with concrete this year.
He said they also have to check turf establishment to ensure what was laid last fall made it through the winter. He expects there will be some turf restoration to do.
“Otherwise everything else is complete,” Kimman said. “That’s for Gayle (Drive), as well.”
