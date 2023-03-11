Little Falls Road Projects

One project Morrison County Public Works hopes to complete in 2023 is a mill and overlay of 18th Street Northeast. It would also include a motorized portion of the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail and a realignment of Third Avenue Northeast.

 Graphic provided

It will be a busy road construction year in Little Falls.

City Engineer Greg Kimman went over the street improvements scheduled for 2023, Monday, with the City Council. On top of finishing the Fourth Street Southeast project that began in 2022, the city also plans to do extensive work on 18th Street Northeast, along with a bevy of slurry seal and restriping projects.

Load comments