Fire Report

Members of the Little Falls Fire Department battle a structure fire in Ripley Township.

 Submitted photo

Last year was a busy one for the Little Falls Fire Department.

During his annual report to the City Council, Feb. 21, Fire Chief Craig Seelen said it was actually the “busiest on record.” In all, the department had 208 calls for service in 2022, a 15% increase over the 181 it received in 2021 — which was also a record, at the time.

