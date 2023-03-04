Last year was a busy one for the Little Falls Fire Department.
During his annual report to the City Council, Feb. 21, Fire Chief Craig Seelen said it was actually the “busiest on record.” In all, the department had 208 calls for service in 2022, a 15% increase over the 181 it received in 2021 — which was also a record, at the time.
“One thing I’d like to point out with those numbers, however, is the fires appear to be staying steady the last three years,” Seelen said. “Our increase is due more to those public assist type calls.”
In all, LFFD responded to 50 fires in 2022, accounting for 24% of its total service calls. Twenty-two of those fires were within the city of Little Falls, up from 15 in 2021 and 16 in 2020. The Department also responded to seven fires in Green Prairie Township, six in Fort Ripley and Pike Creek townships, four in Little Falls and Ripley townships and one each in Belle Prairie Township and the city of Fort Ripley.
The department also received a total of 43 labeled as “service calls,” 40 false alarms, 30 good intent calls, 26 hazardous conditions (with no fire), nine severe weather, eight rescue and EMS calls and two overpressure ruptures or explosions.
To be ready for those calls, whatever they might entail, firefighters train twice per month. Seelen said they rely heavily on funding from the Minnesota Board of Fire Training Education and Sourcewell.
“With that, we’re able to bring in outside trainers and props, which helps with our training,” he said.
In total, Seelen said the department received about $11,500 for training in 2022.
Much of the department’s funding is also supplemented by the Little Falls Fire Relief Association’s fundraising efforts. In 2022, the Relief Association was able to reimburse the city of Little Falls $14,000 for the purchase of personal protective equipment and rescue struts. Seelen said the latter of those is used to stabilize vehicles at a crash scene.
Last year, the Relief Association also started a scholarship program. It awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a student in Little Falls who was planning to go into emergency services. The 2022 recipient was a young woman who planned to go into law enforcement.
“We talked about it and wanted to find a way to give back to the community,” Seelen said.
“That’s something we’re going to continue going forward,” he added.
Last year was also a busy one from a personnel standpoint. Assistant Chief Tim Tabatt retired after 35 years of service to the department. He left some “big shoes to fill,” according to Seelen.
Tasked to do just that was Brent Ambuehl, who was promoted from captain to assistant chief. Kris Ambuehl was then promoted from firefighter to captain.
Seelen also provided the Council with an update on the work in establishing an emergency operations plan. As the city’s emergency manager, he said they had started on that process.
“We’re going to continue that process this year with a table talk, hopefully in the next month, to further develop the plan and we’ll continue to grow it from there,” Seelen said. “Hopefully later this year we’ll be able to present it to the whole council.”
He said the department also had some retirements early this year, which he knew were coming. As such, they conducted a “pretty intensive recruitment effort” during the latter half of 2022. He said they were fortunate to get a lot of solid applicants, 10 of whom ended up getting hired.
The new firefighters started Jan. 1, and have began their training. Little Falls is hosting a county-wide fire academy for the rookies in which they train twice per week through the end of April.
“It’s an exciting time with the new people on board,” Seelen said. “A lot of room to grow, new ideas; and that’s always a good thing.”
Seelen thanked the Council and city staff for working with his department. Most importantly, however, he thanked his firefighters.
“It’s truly an honor to work alongside them day in and day out,” Seelen said. “We have an amazing fire department, and it’s just a privilege every day to go to work.”
“We do have a fantastic fire department,” said Council President Jerry Knafla. “I’d like to extend thanks to you and all of the firefighters for what you do to keep our city safe.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.