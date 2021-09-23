After a failed referendum vote in May, the Upsala School District will again hold a special election in November for its capital projects referendum. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Upsala City Hall.
Low voter turnout was one thing mentioned during the follow-up process in the spring to explain why the previous initiative failed. Only 300 of 1,300 registered voters turned out to vote.
At the time, school board members commented on receiving little feedback from the community. But what they did hear included a concern that the project was too big. However, the same people saying they were concerned about what the referendum would cover had not attended any of the informational meetings offered to voters.
“I told people it’s not some huge fancy thing, but we couldn’t get them to show up (for the meetings),” said Board member Stephen Roerick.
“The public needs to be assured that things are done in a common-sense way here,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson. “People were afraid we were spending like we didn’t care. We are looking for quality work done at an affordable price.”
The capital projects referendum initiative is waiting for the “Review and Comment” to be returned from the Minnesota Department of Education before widely publicizing the election and setting up informational meetings.
“We are asking the community to pass a bond referendum to provide additional funding for security and safety upgrades as well as upgrades to the facility’s HVAC system, roofs, elementary classrooms and the bus garage,” said Capelle. “This facilities project also involves the construction of a van/equipment garage for storing the district’s vans and maintenance equipment.”
Currently, the vans and other equipment sit outside for the majority of the year. The district has had increasing expenses in the facilities management budget due to outdated and obsolete equipment that continuously needs to be repaired. The building roofs have reached the end of their expected lifespan and need to be replaced.
“Passage of the referendum will allow the district to upgrade and enhance existing facilities in order to operate more efficiently and safely,” Capelle said.
The Board adopted a resolution appointing six election judges. The hours of the election will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Upsala School Board:
• Heard from Supt. Vern Capelle about the compensatory revenue shortage in the new budget numbers. “It’s based on free and reduced lunch numbers,” he said. “But with free lunches, families have not been filling out the forms. We’re waiving the Chromebook insurance fee for every student whose family fills out a free and reduced lunch application.” “A lot of people who think they wouldn’t qualify, actually would qualify,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson. “Every form filled out helps.” It was pointed out that even if a family does not qualify for free or reduced lunches, simply filling out the form helps the district;
• Learned that the new Before and After School Care is up and running successfully. There are currently nine students in the morning and 15 in the afternoons;
• Approved donations of $250 from Sytek to Dollars for Scholars and $10,000 from anonymous to Upsala Area Schools;
• Approved a leave request from Chelsea Fuchs;
• Approved the hiring of two paraprofessionals: Decorah Meyer-Iverson and Stephanie Panek;
• Approved the resignation of Wade Lange as head custodian, effective Sept. 22;
• Approved the preliminary 2021 Pay 2022 levy at the maximum. “The overall levy is projected to decrease,” said Capelle. “But we always set the preliminary levy at maximum. We can always decrease it, but it can’t be increased once it’s approved;”
• Approved renewal quotes for Worker’s Compensation from Nelson Insurance Agency and for Property/Liability insurance from Johnson;
• Approved salary schedule lane advancements: Aaron Fisher at BA+10, Jonathan Leither at BA+10, Kara Poissant at BA+30, Jenna Robertson at MA, Chelsea Fuchs at MA+10 and Kennedy Duclos at MA+20;
• Set Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. as the special meeting time to canvass the results of the special election;
• Set Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. as the annual Truth in Taxation meeting;
• Approved the field trip roster for 2021-2022. The eighth graders who were not able to go to Duluth when they were in sixth grade will be going this fall. The sixth and the seventh graders will go together in the spring;
• Approve the resignation of Nick Klug as head girls’ basketball coach;
• Approved a MSHSL cooperative sponsorship agreement for boys hockey with the Prairie Centre North Stars, which includes Long Prairie, Sauk Centre, Browerville-Eagle Valley, Melrose and Upsala; and
• Accepted a big of $4,000 to clear land west of the football field.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school library.
