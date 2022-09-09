Sczublewski honored for 20 years of service Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Sczublewski, Morrison County Health and Human Services fiscal supervisor, was honored by the County Board, Tuesday, for his retirement after 20 years of service to the county.Pictured are, from left: Commissioners Mike Wilson and Mike LeMieur, Sczublewski and Commissioners Randy Winscher and Greg Blaine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Upsala parents and citizens remain concerned about school curriculum Two injured in Friday crash; driver charged with DWI Fowl hunting, a tradition for local man Two injured in west Morrison County crash Tyson Leners rushes for over 200 yards in the Patriots home opener over the Irish E-Editions Morrison County Record Sep 4, 2022 0 Online Poll How was the first week back at school? You voted: Great, everything went smoothly. Started out rough, but we figured it out by week’s end. I’m grateful I don’t have kids in school anymore. Vote View Results Back
