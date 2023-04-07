A new comedy show, “Mistakes were Made,” starring Jason Schommer and friends will be in Little Falls for one night only, Saturday, April 15, at Great River Arts in Little Falls.
The laughs come fast and furious in the new comedy show “Mistakes Were Made” as Schommer hilariously looks back and relives a lifetime of choices and mistakes with unforgettable outcomes and lessons learned that are both hysterical and outrageous. Nothing ever seems to quite turn out as planned for Schommer. With unexpected twists and turns and an honest no-holds-barred delivery, he keeps the audience on the edge of their seat with a truly one of a kind perspective and side-splitting laughs.
“Mistakes Were Made” is a high energy comedy show that vividly and humorously illustrates how even the most mundane decisions we make each day can lead to the most hilariously unpredictable and outrageous conclusions.
This evening of non-stop comedy also includes a special performance of “Little House on the Prairie: Pandemic. (The Lost Episode) by Prudence from Bowlus and her Theatre Troup. This hilarious parody with a special local twist is based on the wildly funny social media posts written by Schommer during the pandemic featuring the beloved characters of the iconic TV show “Little House on the Prairie.”
Join Prudence from Bowlus as Laura Ingalls (Halfpint) and her nemesis Rhonda as Nellie Oleson as they tackle the pandemic and all its craziness head on. Packed full of local references, this sketch comedy is a wild ride. The cast includes Rick Converse as Charles Ingalls, Susy Prosapio as Carolyn Ingalls, Allen Riedeman as Mr. Edwards, Lindsey Derry as Mary Ingalls, Julie Richgels as Carrie Ingalls, Kenny Simon as Mr. Oleson, Patricia Soltis as Mrs. Oleson, Karen Converse as Ms. Beadle, Pat Arnold as Ms. Foster and Randy Soltis as Doc Baker/Reverend Alden.
Joining the fun is audience favorite Kelly Cordes on piano and vocals with pre-show and intermission music. Cordes continues to wow audiences with her powerful voice and emotional delivery of songs that range from well-known hits from the top of the charts to hidden gems and deep album cuts.
Schommer is a standup comedian and storyteller who spent two years as the opening act for comedy legend Louie Anderson in Las Vegas and toured with Louie regularly.
As a stand up comic, Jason has performed in clubs and theaters all over the USA as well as Canada and for the U.S. Military in Japan.
In 2017, Schommer released his first live comedy album “Confessions of a Local Celebrity.” Most recently, Schommer went viral on TikTok by starring in a video with Dave Ryan from KDWB and hitting over 5.3 million views.
For more information or to get tickets visit www.greatart.org, call (320) 632-0960, or stop by Great River Arts, 122 First St. SE, Little Falls.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
