Jason Schommer

Comedian Jason Schommer and friends will present “Mistakes Were Made,” Saturday, April 15, at Great River Arts in Little Falls.

 Submitted photo

A new comedy show, “Mistakes were Made,” starring Jason Schommer and friends will be in Little Falls for one night only, Saturday, April 15, at Great River Arts in Little Falls.

The laughs come fast and furious in the new comedy show “Mistakes Were Made” as Schommer hilariously looks back and relives a lifetime of choices and mistakes with unforgettable outcomes and lessons learned that are both hysterical and outrageous. Nothing ever seems to quite turn out as planned for Schommer. With unexpected twists and turns and an honest no-holds-barred delivery, he keeps the audience on the edge of their seat with a truly one of a kind perspective and side-splitting laughs.

