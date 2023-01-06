Jason and Louie
Submitted photo

Paramount Theater in St. Cloud will present “Curtain Call: Letters to My Friend Louie Anderson,” by Jason Schommer, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Schommer explores a remarkable friendship with comedy icon Louie Anderson in a series of hilarious adventures and poignant life lessons, shared through theatre, stand up comedy and storytelling.

Curtain Call: Letters to My Friend Louie Anderson, premiered to rave reviews at the Minnesota Fringe Festival in August 2022. The Star Tribune called it “A touching tribute.” Broadway World said “Very Creative! So many funny moments but also a good amount of heartfelt moments.”

Load comments