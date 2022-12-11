Jason Schommer

Comedian Jason Schommer and friends will present “Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays,” at Great River Arts in Little Falls, Dec. 17.

 Submitted photo

Great River Arts will present “Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays,” an all-new night of holiday laughs Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., at the Great River Arts Center in historic downtown Little Falls.

For one night only Jason Schommer and friends return to the stage with holiday themed comedy, music, sketches and prizes. Doors open at 6 p.m. and showtime is at 7 p.m.

Load comments