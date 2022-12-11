Great River Arts will present “Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays,” an all-new night of holiday laughs Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., at the Great River Arts Center in historic downtown Little Falls.
For one night only Jason Schommer and friends return to the stage with holiday themed comedy, music, sketches and prizes. Doors open at 6 p.m. and showtime is at 7 p.m.
Back by popular demand for the ninth year in a row, Schommer returns with a brand new hilarious and outrageous night of non-stop laughter and holiday cheer.
“Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays” celebrates the season and all of its happiness, wonder, chaos and insanity with holiday themed stand up comedy by Schommer and special guest comedian Jodie Maruska with funny tales of past Christmas gatherings gone wrong, botched visits to Santa, the agony of gift giving and so much more.
Singer and musician Kelly Cordes kicks off the evening with stunning versions of both classic and contemporary Christmas hits and yuletide favorites in a special pre-show performance and appearances throughout the evening.
Not one to be left out in the cold, force of nature Prudence from Bowlus returns center stage with an all new comedy sketch spoof, “A Very Frozen Grinchy Morrison County Christmas Carol,” starring Prudence from Bowlus (Jason Schommer), Robyn Gray, Gary Block, Susy Prosapio, Laurie Koll Rothanburg, Rick Converse, Melissa Peterson, Kimberly Jones, Sarah Pasela and more surprise guests.
Will Prudence see the error in her ways or will she doom Christmas for everyone? Can the town save Christmas from Prudence’s bah-humbug attitude? This hilarious spoof of Christmas classics is set in Morrison County and filled with non-stop hysterical local jokes and references.
Cordes has been performing since the age of 13, and has opened for many popular bands including Diamond Rio, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and many more at country music festivals throughout the U.S. As a musician, she plays a variety of music ranging from rock, country, pop and blues. She is also known to audiences throughout central Minnesota as the co-host of the morning radio show on Minnesota’s New Country 98.1 and host of “It Matters with Kelly Cordes,” on WJON AM1240.
Maruska may have grown up in Minnesota, but using the restroom at Cabella’s is as close to camping as she gets. After being asked for her autograph the first night she performed standup, Maruska knew she had found her calling. More than 20 years later, she is a comedy veteran who has performed across the country in clubs, at events, theaters, casinos, colleges and even a couple of backyards.
Schommer is a standup comedian and storyteller who spent two years as the opening act for comedy legend Louie Anderson in Las Vegas and toured with Louie regularly.
As a stand up comic, Schommer has performed all over the USA as well as Canada and for the U.S. Military in Japan. He has worked with such comedy superstars as Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live, Night at the Roxbury), Josh Blue (Last Comic Standing champion), Judy Tenuta (Grammy Award Best Comedy Album) and Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live, The Ladies’ Man).
In 2017, Jason released his first live comedy album “Confessions of a Local Celebrity.” Most recently, he went viral on TikTok by starring in a video with Dave Ryan from KDWB and hitting over 5.3 million views.
All seating is general admission. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (320) 632-0960, at the Great River Arts office during business hours, or at the door. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.greatart.org.
